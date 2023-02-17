News

Currency Crisis: Banks lost N5bn property to vandalism –ASSBIFI

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The escalating crisis over scarcity of currency has so far cost the banking sector over N5 billion in facility damage in some states. The loss followed attacks on infrastructures such as branch buildings, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and other facilities. Disclosing this yesterday in Lagos, the leadership of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) also said the insurance sector was already faced with over N2 billion claims.

The president of the association, Comrade Oluwole Olusoji, who briefed the media, said ASSBIFI had issued several statements on the matter in the electronic and print media to specifically address the envisaged challenges due to the lack of proper stakeholder engagement between the dates of announcement and implementation, the likely risks that could arise from a poor implementation plan and the possible ways to mitigate or contain the challenges. “Sadly, within weeks of implementation, the entire banking industry and workers were placed under public scrutiny and ridicule due to inciting and unbalanced reports circulated through various news and social media and leading to attacks on our members and other bank workers, and the destruction of banks’ properties.

“Not less than five banks were hit in Abeokuta, not less than seven in Edo, Oyo and Delta. We are talking of damage in excess of N5 billion so far. “These sad incidents also amounted to personal losses by innocent Nigerians and injuries sustained by members of the public, while our colleagues in the insurance sector are faced with claims of more than N2 billion.” On President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast, he described it as belated, saying it was also a clear indication that the funds released to the public was not sufficient and “we are amazed that in the same breath, bank officials have been accused of placing obstacles in the path of innocent Nigerians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Erosion: Abia community on the brink, blames government for neglect

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

Negative mindset Erosion is one of the major ecological challenges besetting Abia State. The natural disaster is endemic in Ariam Usaka, one of the clans that constitute Ikwuano Local Government Area of the state. Ariam Usaka is a boundary community contiguous to Akwa Ibom State. The present rampaging erosion has evidently gone beyond the local […]
News

Benue/Imo attacks: Govs call for review of security structure

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja State governors have called for special review of the entire nation’s security structure to contain the increasing security challenges in the country. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday night in Abuja, condemned the attacks on correctional centre in Imo State, the killings in Benue State and other acts of […]
News Top Stories

Banks, others pay N165.66bn taxes in 18 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Banks and financial institutions sector generated a total sum of N165.66billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) between January  2020 and June 2021, a 19.03 per cent (N38.94billion) drop, when compared with the N204.60billion generated by the sector between January 2019 and June last year, findings by New Telegraph show.   According to the “Company Income […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica