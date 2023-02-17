Currency Crisis: Banks lost N5bn property to vandalism –ASSBIFI

The escalating crisis over scarcity of currency has so far cost the banking sector over N5 billion in facility damage in some states. The loss followed attacks on infrastructures such as branch buildings, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and other facilities. Disclosing this yesterday in Lagos, the leadership of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) also said the insurance sector was already faced with over N2 billion claims.

The president of the association, Comrade Oluwole Olusoji, who briefed the media, said ASSBIFI had issued several statements on the matter in the electronic and print media to specifically address the envisaged challenges due to the lack of proper stakeholder engagement between the dates of announcement and implementation, the likely risks that could arise from a poor implementation plan and the possible ways to mitigate or contain the challenges. “Sadly, within weeks of implementation, the entire banking industry and workers were placed under public scrutiny and ridicule due to inciting and unbalanced reports circulated through various news and social media and leading to attacks on our members and other bank workers, and the destruction of banks’ properties.

“Not less than five banks were hit in Abeokuta, not less than seven in Edo, Oyo and Delta. We are talking of damage in excess of N5 billion so far. “These sad incidents also amounted to personal losses by innocent Nigerians and injuries sustained by members of the public, while our colleagues in the insurance sector are faced with claims of more than N2 billion.” On President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast, he described it as belated, saying it was also a clear indication that the funds released to the public was not sufficient and “we are amazed that in the same breath, bank officials have been accused of placing obstacles in the path of innocent Nigerians.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...