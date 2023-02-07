Currency Exchange: FG berates opposition parties on court action to block extension

The Federal Government Tuesday berated some opposition political parties for initiating legal action against any move by the government to further extend the deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the exchange of the old currency notes with the new ones launched recently.

The opposition political parties had on Monday approached a high court, seeking an injunction restraining the President and the CBN from extending the February 10 deadline for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for new ones. The opposition parties also threatened to boycott the 2023 general elections if the deadline was further extended.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while reacting to these developments on Tuesday, described the action of the opposition as curious and a deliberate attempt to arm twist the government and prevent it from resolving the challenges trailing the currency redesign policy.

“These curious actions by the parties concerned are clear evidence that the opposition has turned this whole issue into a political game, preferring to make Nigerians suffer more on the altar of an unconscionable political gamesmanship. Or how else can one explain the fact that these unscrupulous opposition parties do not want any action that could reduce the pains being experienced by Nigerians? How else can one explain the fact that they have decided to legally hamstring Mr. President, in particular, from providing any relief for Nigerians suffering from the cash crunch?

“It is bad politics when you put the interest of desperate political parties over and above that of Nigerians, the same Nigerians whose votes you earnestly seek,” he said.

