News

Currency Exchange: FG berates opposition parties on court action to block extension

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government Tuesday berated some opposition political parties for initiating legal action against any move by the government to further extend the deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the exchange of the old currency notes with the new ones launched recently.

The opposition political parties had on Monday approached a high court, seeking an injunction restraining the President and the CBN from extending the February 10 deadline for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for new ones. The opposition parties also threatened to boycott the 2023 general elections if the deadline was further extended.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while reacting to these developments on Tuesday, described the action of the opposition as curious and a deliberate attempt to arm twist the government and prevent it from resolving the challenges trailing the currency redesign policy.

“These curious actions by the parties concerned are clear evidence that the opposition has turned this whole issue into a political game, preferring to make Nigerians suffer more on the altar of an unconscionable political gamesmanship. Or how else can one explain the fact that these unscrupulous opposition parties do not want any action that could reduce the pains being experienced by Nigerians? How else can one explain the fact that they have decided to legally hamstring Mr. President, in particular, from providing any relief for Nigerians suffering from the cash crunch?

“It is bad politics when you put the interest of desperate political parties over and above that of Nigerians, the same Nigerians whose votes you earnestly seek,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ashafa: We’ll provide houses for millions of Nigerians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa Friday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment. The Managing Director, who also pledged to vigorously implement the Federal Government’s housing policy, said that he would work to ensure the provision of mass affordable housing for millions of […]
News

NANS Gives FG, ASUU 2-week Ultimatum To End Strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the National Assembly to intervene in the lingering crisis involving the university lecturers and the Federal Government in order to ensure early resolution. The student’s body has accordingly, issued a two-week ultimatum to both the federal government and the Academic Staff […]
News

Iran blasts dummy US aircraft carrier with missiles

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iran has launched missiles at a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The drill included fire so heavy that the US military temporarily put two regional bases on alert, reports the BBC. The US navy condemned the “irresponsible and reckless behaviour by Iran”, labelling it an attempt “to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica