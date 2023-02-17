News

Currency Policy Swap: Cruel, insensitive – NEF

More reactions are still trailing the currency policy of the Federal Government, as the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said it is cruel and insensitive.
President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the currency policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria stands with a with a little adjustment.
According to the President, the N500 and N1000 denominations have ceased to be legal tender except the N200 note that was considered earlier by the CBN.
President Buhari in his broadcast on Wednesday said the old N200 note should be allowed to be in circulation with the new notes. The President also said that the denomination of N500 naira and N1000 would cease to be legal tenders.
However, the position of the President has been a concern to many.
But reacting to the policy, the spokesperson of Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed said: “We think it is a very cruel and very insensitive way to deal with a good policy.
“There are options to this sufferring they are putting on people, they are not printing enough money to replace the old one, they are starving people, they are destroying the economy, especially in the economy of the North but they were not willing to exercise those options. They could run the currency co-currently for a period and it wouldn’t harm the economy. Neither President Buhari nor Governor Emefiele want to listen. They are not doing it for the people, they are only doing it for themselves or for some political reasons. Whatever their points are they have made Nigerians suffer more than any other time.”

 

