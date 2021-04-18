News

Currency printing: Don’t crucify Obasek, heed his advise – PDP govs tell CBN, PGF

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have thrown their weight behind one of one of their members, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who has come under attack over his comment on the N60 billion printed by the Federal Government during the March Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting.
The governors, under the aegis of PDP Governors Forum, tackled their colleagues in the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, for joining the fray.
A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, explained that Obaseki offered a patriotic advise to the Federal Government on its monetary policies.
The forum expressed dissatisfaction at the partisan slant the governor’s advice has taken, noting that “it is unhelpful for the Progressive Governors Forum to join the fray in the manner it did by its recent statement.”
According to the statement, Governor Obaseki merely warned the monetary authorities about “the danger of uncontrolled use of ways and means, that is, the printing of naira, to support government’s expenditure.”
The forum also accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele of vindictiveness, by recalling its loans to the states because of an informed advise by a governor.
“It is unfortunate that governance has plummeted to this level.
“The Federal Government has been supporting the states in the area of agriculture, budget, refund of Federal Government executed projects by states and a few other areas of intervention,” it added.

Reporter

