Currency printing: PDP demands finance minister’s sack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the sack of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, for denying the revelations by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, that N60 billion was printed in March to support federal allocation to states.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the admission by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has vindicated the Edo governor. The party noted that Obaseki, as a financial expert, is not known for flippancy, adding that he should “be commended for his act of patriotism in exposing the dire economic situation our nation has been plunged under the Buhari administration.” It accused the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of deceit, concealment and falsehood, noting that the CBN governor has admitted that the apex bank has been printing money at the bidding of the government.

“A situation where the Federal Government cannot articulate and implement policies favourable to wealth creation but resorting to borrowing and indiscriminate printing of currency notes, only goes to further confirm that the Buhari administration lacks the credibility and capacity to run a nation. “Indeed, the admission by the CBN governor that ‘Nigeria is unfortunately in a very bad situation’ further justifies our position that the Buhari- led APC administration has wrecked the economy of our nation,” the PDP stated. The party expressed worry over the negative impact of such indiscriminate printing of currency, which, it observed, has led to the unprecedented rise in inflation rate to 18.17 per cent as disclosed by the Bureau of National Statistics (NBS) on Thursday

