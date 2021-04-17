News Top Stories

Currency printing: PDP demands finance minister’s sack

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the sack of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, for denying the revelations by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, that N60 billion was printed in March to support federal allocation to states.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the admission by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has vindicated the Edo governor. The party noted that Obaseki, as a financial expert, is not known for flippancy, adding that he should “be commended for his act of patriotism in exposing the dire economic situation our nation has been plunged under the Buhari administration.” It accused the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of deceit, concealment and falsehood, noting that the CBN governor has admitted that the apex bank has been printing money at the bidding of the government.

“A situation where the Federal Government cannot articulate and implement policies favourable to wealth creation but resorting to borrowing and indiscriminate printing of currency notes, only goes to further confirm that the Buhari administration lacks the credibility and capacity to run a nation. “Indeed, the admission by the CBN governor that ‘Nigeria is unfortunately in a very bad situation’ further justifies our position that the Buhari- led APC administration has wrecked the economy of our nation,” the PDP stated. The party expressed worry over the negative impact of such indiscriminate printing of currency, which, it observed, has led to the unprecedented rise in inflation rate to 18.17 per cent as disclosed by the Bureau of National Statistics (NBS) on Thursday

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel hike : NANS dissociates self from planned protest in S’west

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has dissociated itself from the planned protest by the alleged SouthWest Zone D chapter of the association over the recent hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff. Mr Azeez Adeyemi, the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday. […]
News

BPE mulls template on PPP transactions Q1 2021

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Bureau of Enterprises (BPE) yesterday said it was coming up with a template that would enable Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government document all the ongoing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) transactions and their current status.   The template, which would be effective first quarter of 2021, was in line with the Federal Government’s recent […]
News

Shadows behind the #EndSARS mask

Posted on Author Our Reporters

These days, every Nigerian has noticed the loud silence of the usually garrulous human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana and his clan of minions over preachments on the propriety of the #EndSARS protests in Nigerian. Or even, the inappropriateness of Government actions on the protestors to tame the tide of the destructive violence. The silence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica