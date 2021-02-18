Currency swap: CBN sells 1.75bn yuan in 24months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of Chinese Yuan CNY 1.75 billion between July 2018 and June 2020, latest data released by the apex bank shows. According to its 2020 Financial Markets Department (FMD) Half-Year Activity Report, released yesterday, the apex bank conducted 13 auctions in the first half of last year and Renminbi worth CNY294.09 million was sold from the drawdown of CNY1.00 billion, compared with Renminbi worth CNY483.18 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

The report stated: “The Bank continued with the implementation of the Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement with the People’s Bank of China(PBoC) through fortnightly Renminbi auctions, which commenced in July 2018. In the review period, 13 auctions were conducted and Renminbi worth CNY294.09 million was sold from the drawdown of CNY1.00 billion.

In the corresponding period of 2019, Renminbi worth CNY483.18 million, from the drawdown of CNY1.00 billion, was also sold in 13 auctions. CNY1,746.40 million has been sold from inception to end-June 2020.” The CBN, in May 2018, signed an agreement with the PBoC to facilitate trade between Nigeria and China to enhance foreign reserve management. It made Nigeria the third country in Africa (after South Africa and Egypt) to sign such a deal with China

