Currency Swap: CBN should have introduced N5,000 notes –NACCIMA DG

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should have introduced N5, 000 note under this currency reform programme instead of redesigning new Naira notes for Nigerians. The Director-General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Sola Obadimu, made this known in Lagos yesterday. He said there would have been less pressure on the masses if it was done differently. According to him, introducing a N5,000 note would have mopped up more money in circulation without creating so much discomfort to Nigerians. He said: “If I were the CBN governor, all I would have done was to have introduced N5, 000 note.

“That would have helped to mop up the money in circulation without the kickbacks we are getting.” The NACCIMA boss said the CBN would also have spent less on printing the new notes if N5, 000 notes were introduced alongside the old notes. He also said the whole process would have been more cost effective, “because with a higher denomination, fewer amounts of bills would have been printed.’’

