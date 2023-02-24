News Top Stories

Currency Swap Deadline: FG not in breach of Supreme Court’s order –Malami

The Federal Government said it has not breached the Supreme Court’s order restraining it from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the validity of the old N1000, N500 and N200 denominations.

 

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said this yesterday while responding to questions at a media interaction organised  by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa.

Despite the Supreme Court’s order that the government allow both old and new currencies to co-circulate beyond the February 10 deadline, President Muhammadu Buhari had in a recent national broadcast, directed the Central Bank  of Nigeria (CBN) to re-circulate the old N200 denomination for another 60 days insisting that the old N500 and N1000 denominations remained proscribed.

The Presidential order sparked a lot of controversies among the people with some maintaining that the President had flouted the apex court’s order.

But Malami said given the fact that the matter was subsisting and that there were options, under the rule of law, the government had not breached any order. He said “Your question can best be answered within the context of what constitutes a rule of law in the Nigerian situation. Where an order is made by a court, you have multiple options, but let me state before even addressing the issue of the options available at our disposal as a government.

“The fact, clearly, that we are not in breach of any order made by the court, inclusive of any order associated with the naira redesign. We are not in breach. I believe I’m not a banker, but you have not gone to establish which bank is it that you have gone to present a N1000 or N500 note that has been rejected. So we are not in breach.

“But then, assuming we are in breach, the fact remains that this matter is sub-judice, as you rightly noted, it’s being contested before the Supreme Court and when an order is made, and you have multiple options within the context of the rule of law.

“One, you are entitled as a matter of right, if the facts and evidence support your position, to apply for setting it aside.

The position of the law, legal jurisprudence is clear, once you are attacking and you are seeking for a setting aside of an existing order of the court, you cannot be said to be operating in breach when you present your application for setting aside.”

