Currency Swap: Economist cautions CBN over naira mop up

Following reports by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that it had achieved 75 per cent mop up of the N2.7 trillion held outside of the banking system, a renowned economist has cautioned the apex bank to focus on regulating money supply and not mopping up currency notes in circulation. The Director, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, dropped this hint in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos.

He said that currency notes were meant to be largely outside the banks, not in the banks. The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had recently reported that the apex bank had collected N1.9 trillion; leaving them with about N900 billion (N500 billion + N1.9 trillion). “We are happy that so far, that the exercise has achieved 75 per cent of the N2.7 trillion held outside of the banking system,” Emefiele said. But Yusuf pointed out that the argument that currency swap would enhance monetary policy effectiveness and curb inflation had no strong basis in economic theory, adding that money supply was a more critical variable in the inflation equation. According to him, total money supply in the Nigerian economy as at December 2022 was N52 trillion; total currency was N2.6 trillion. Thus, cash as percentage of money supply was only five per cent.

To him, the implication is that 95 per cent of money is still within the banking system. It is, therefore, a gross misrepresentation to give the impression that 85 per cent of money is outside the banking system, he stated, adding that currency is only five per cent of money in the economy and should, therefore, not warrant the scale of energy and resources being dissipated around it.

He said: “The focus of monetary authorities should be on regulating money supply, not on mopping up currency notes. “Currency notes are meant to be largely outside the banks, not in the banks. Cash is a medium of exchange to be used by citizens, not to be stored in the banks. “There is nothing unusual if 85 per cent of cash is outside the banking system; just as cheque books or ATM cards are supposed be largely in the hands of bank customers.” Talking on the penetration of cashless policy in the country, Yusuf noted: “The NIPSS released their report showing cashless transaction was N3.95 trillion in 2022. A 32 per cent increase over that of 2021. “Another key metric to determine the cash dominance in an economy is currency in circulation to GDP ratio. “Nigeria’s currency to GDP ratio is less than 1.5 per cent. The ratio is 7.4 per cent in the United States; 12.5 per cent in India; 18 per cent in Japan; 3.4 per cent in South Africa; four per cent in the UK; and 10 per cent in the Eurozone.

“The implication of this comparative analysis is that Nigeria is already well ahead of even many advanced economies as far as cashless environment is concerned. “To the credit of our financial system, it is also an indication that our payment system is one of the best globally.” He stressed that “the CPPE is therefore worried that the CBN is committing huge resources to fixing what is not broken. The cost to the economy is also enormous. “Of course, our cashless performance can be better, but it should not be presented as the most urgent matter confronting the Nigerian economy. “There are more critical macroeconomic issues demanding the attention of the country’s economic managers and policy makers.”

