News Top Stories

Currency Swap: We’ll reconvene before elections if… – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House would have no option but to reconvene before the February 25 elections if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) failed to address the hardships Nigerians face due to the currency swap policy. The speaker said the House would continue to monitor the CBN’s implementation of the policy closely following the Green Chamber’s meeting with the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the issue. Speaking during a town hall meeting with some ethnic groups in Surulere, Lagos, on Sunday, Gbajabiamila said he was on the verge of signing an arrest warrant against Emefiele following his initial failure to appear before an ad hoc panel of the House. “The House of Representatives intervened on several occasions.

We summoned the CBN governor the first time and again, but he refused to answer, because we had many hard questions for him. “It was until I issued the threat of warrant of arrest before he came, and I would’ve signed that warrant; it would’ve been the first time in the history of National Assembly that a CBN governor would be arrested.

I would’ve done it. “Many have argued on the independence of CBN, the autonomy of CBN. That does not make CBN above the law. The constitution gives the House the power to issue an arrest warrant against anyone, we can summon anybody, and that was exactly what the House was going to do until the CBN governor came.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia releases guidelines for reopening of schools

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

gbeaku Orji UMUAHIA   The Abia State Ministry of Education has released guidelines and conditions for the reopening of schools on Monday for Primary 6, SS2 and JSS3 classes with a charge to Traditional Rulers, Transition Committee Chairmen and school heads to ensure compliance.   The guidelines issued by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Kelechi […]
News

Senate moves to establish Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, passed an amendment bill seeking to establish the Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria. The apex legislative Assembly also passed another bill to establish the Federal University of Agriculture, Jalingo. The two bills were passed following the approval of a motion for their re-committal to the Committee of the Whole, which was sponsored […]
News

Onitiri dumps PDP for LP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  …for alleged lack of internal democracy Political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has dumped  the People’s Democratic Party for the Labour Party to contest the forthcoming Lagos Central Senatorial election.  The candidate, in a statement in Lagos yesterday, said he bid the PDP farewell for lack of the party’s internal democracy and “to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica