Currency Swap: We’ll reconvene before elections if… – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…says Tinubu stands with Nigerians

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House would have no option but to reconvene before the February 25 elections if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) failed to address the hardships Nigerians are facing due to the currency swap policy.

The speaker said the House would continue to monitor the CBN’s implementation of the policy closely following the Green Chamber’s meeting with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the issue.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with some ethnic groups in Surulere, Lagos, on Sunday, Gbajabiamila said he was on the verge of signing an arrest warrant against Emefiele following his initial failure to appear before an ad hoc panel of the House.

“The House of Representatives intervened on several occasions. We summoned the CBN governor the first time and again, but he refused to answer, because we had many hard questions for him.

“It was until I issued the threat of warrant of arrest before he came, and I would’ve signed that warrant; it would’ve been the first time in the history of the National Assembly that a CBN governor would be arrested. I would’ve done it.

“Many have argued on the independence of CBN, the autonomy of CBN. That does not make CBN above the law. The constitution gives the House the power to issue an arrest warrant against anyone, we can summon anybody, and that was exactly what the House was going to do until the CBN governor came.

“So, we are watching, and we are monitoring very closely. If need be, we will reconvene the House, even though we’ve all been away for our elections. I will call the House back, if need be.”

Gbajabiamila also said that amidst the ongoing hardship, the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has identified with Nigerians and faulted the implementation of the policy at this time, which necessitated the extension of the deadline for the collection of the old currency.

 

