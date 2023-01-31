Sports

Current form of Osimhen, Lookman excites Omokaro

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says Peseiro must harness potential of Eagles strikers

Former international, Bright Omokaro, has called on the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, to find a better way to utilize the potential of two Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman for the national team. The two players are currently making waves in Serie A with the two of them topping the scorer’s chat in Italy.

Napoli striker, Osimhen already scored 14 goals from 16 matches while Lookman, currently on the bill of Atalanta, has scored 12 goals after playing 19 matches. Speaking on the telephone with our correspondent, Omokaro said with the two strikers’ form, there was need to make use of them together to form a deadly attack force for the Super Eagles.

“The form they are in now, it will be difficult for any defence line to handle them together. This is really good and I am excited,” he said. “What the coach need to do is to find the best way to use the two of them and bring out the best in them because they have shown that they are the best at the moment. “If you look at a league like Serie A, you will know that for them to be where they are, then they are good and most of their goals are world-class. “Missing the World Cup really affected the progress of our players, we would have seen them performing well at the World Cup, but we should be able to move forward from that setback.”

 

