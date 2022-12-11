Current NASS weakest since 1999, says Esele, ex-TUC boss

Accuses opposition of docility

A former President of the Trade Union Congress, (TUC) , Mr. Peter Esele, has said that the current National Assembly is the weakest of the national legislatures Nigeria since its return to democracy in 1999.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Esele accused the National Assembly of failure to match words with actions, even as he accused the opposition parties of docility.

Esele, who also is a former President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) said it was curious that the NASS had yet to invite the Group Chief Executive Officer, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mallam Mele Kyari, and other relevant authorities, to explain why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently posted zero allocation to the CBN.

Esele said, “This current NASS is the weakest we have had since the advent of democracy, with all due respect. Why I said they are the weakest is that they make a lot of noise but their actions are very minimal. Okay, we have taken several foreign loans. These are loans by Nigerians and are to be paid by our children and there are no public documents to tell us what those loans are taken for and how those loans were taken. What are the interests on those loans there were no public hearings on those loans and they were taken.

“Even the opposition is also culpable. I have not seen where the opposition will disagree vehemently and make Nigerians be aware. Therefore, that is why I said this current one is the weakest that I know since 1999 in terms of their output.”

He added, “The CBN just posted that in the last couple of months, they have been getting zero allocation from NNPCL, where they used to get an average of $3billion. If that happens in a sane society, the NASS will be convening to find out why.

“We must not forget that the people we are paying salaries are members of the National Assembly, members of the Executive Council and members of the state Executive Council. They are the people we are paying salaries to, so they should be account able to us. Our primary focus should be on those that we have elected and those we have voted for.

“The President is No. 1. He is the person or the only office holder in which all Nigerians were involved in his election. The next group is the legislature. Actually, the majesty of the state is the President but sovereignty resides in the legislature because the President cannot spend a dime without the approval of the legislature. So, if the executive is not performing, there is corruption and the executive is mismanaging funds, the NASS should be held responsible. So what we do most time is that we put the cart before the horse. Our attention should be on those we have elected, who are collecting huge amounts of money as salaries and allowances and are not doing the job.”

