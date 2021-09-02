Current security threats, serious concern to Nigerians – Chief of Naval Staff

The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awalu Gambo has said that the current security threat facing Nigeria, is disturbing and of serious concern to the nation, insisting that criminal activities on the waterways are serious threats to the economic life line of Nigeria.

Speaking in Kano, the Naval Chief said: “The scourge of illegalities, such as sea robbery, piracy, crude oil theft, poaching, human and illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs among others constitute serious challenges to the development of the country.”

Vice Admiral Gambo made the assertion on the occasion of the 2021 Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference, which held at the Coronation Hall, Kano on Thursday, adding: “Characteristically, the maritime threats have become of major concern and are involving and challenging the combat capability of the Nigerian Navy and other stakeholders.”

He said: “Looking at the recent happening, especially, the one posed by the global pandemic leading to economic challenges, it is clear that one of the major implications of the emerging securities situation is the increased demand for effective collaboration in maritime policing.”

He, however, disclosed that: “The present situation calls for constant reappraisal, greater collaboration as well as inter-‘agency cooperation within stakeholders.”

Earlier, the state governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the “significance of the conference can best be appropriated, through recognising, the nexus that exists between having a secure maritime domain and socio-economic development of the nation.”

