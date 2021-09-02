News

Current security threats, serious concern to Nigerians – Chief of Naval Staff

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awalu Gambo has said that the current security threat facing Nigeria, is disturbing and of serious concern to the nation, insisting that criminal activities on the waterways are serious threats to the economic life line of Nigeria.

Speaking in Kano, the Naval Chief said: “The scourge of illegalities, such as sea robbery, piracy, crude oil theft, poaching, human and illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs among others constitute serious challenges to the development of the country.”

Vice Admiral Gambo made the assertion on the occasion of the 2021 Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference, which held at the Coronation Hall, Kano on Thursday, adding: “Characteristically, the maritime threats have become of major concern and are involving and challenging the combat capability of the Nigerian Navy and other stakeholders.”

He said: “Looking at the recent happening, especially, the one posed by the global pandemic leading to economic challenges, it is clear that one of the major implications of the emerging securities situation is the increased demand for effective collaboration in maritime policing.”

He, however, disclosed that: “The present situation calls for constant reappraisal, greater collaboration as well as inter-‘agency cooperation within stakeholders.”

Earlier, the state governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the “significance of the conference can best be appropriated, through recognising, the nexus that exists between having a secure maritime domain and socio-economic development of the nation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We created new Emirates to stabilise Kano –Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

“Amid agitations by people from those places and to also comply with historical demands, which are ultimately done to purposely stabilise the state, we created additional four First Class Emirates in Kano state,” Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said.   He made this known when the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, paid him a […]
News Top Stories

We cannot suspend strike now, JUSUN tells CJN

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The national officials of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had told the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad that it would be very difficult for it to call off its ongoing strike now. JUSUN had visited the CJN in his office on Wednesday ostensibly to give him a feedback on […]
News Top Stories

IMF: Nigeria needs power sector reforms for economic growth

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…decries high cost of doing business   The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared that “cost of doing business in Nigeria is very high on account of famous recourse to highly inefficient and harmful generator use up and down the country.”   The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, announced on Thursday that 17 power plants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica