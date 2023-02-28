Curriculum: UNILAG don harps on theories based on nation’s value system

The Nigerian university system is taking a major leap to unbundle the curriculum that will reposition the “outdated curriculum” for enhanced performance of the ivory towers. The “town focused” curriculum, when developed will not only leapfrog effective teaching towards the production of quality graduates, but also refocused the university system to effectively attain its three core mandates of academic, research and community service (town and gown). This is as a don at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) attributed the problem of the nation’s university system to the teaching of curriculum that is not relevant to our environment, saying the theories being taught are foreign and not derived from the environment. Chiedozie Okoro, a Professor of Philosophy and Head of Department of Philosophy, disclosed this during his visit the Lagos Head Office of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publisher of New Telegraph, stating that there is the urgent need for the review of the Nigerian university curriculum to address the needs of the Nigerian society. He said: “The essence of my visit to your newspaper organisation is to discuss and inform you about what we are doing to unbundle the university curriculum. And, in view of this, we want to know the organisation’s mission, vision and approach to news, so that when we are developing our curriculum, we will factor in those things. “So, when the students are taught with the new curriculum, they will be taught with the theories that identify and address societal problems across all fields.” Okoro, who said the unbundling curriculum is part of the National Universities Commission (NUC) review of university curriculum, stated that 70 per cent of the review had been done by the Commission with the remaining 30 per cent left for the universities to meet. According to the don, the whole idea of the unbundling curriculum is that before the students complete their studies, we would have set them thinking and creative because they would have been given the relevant theories, mental glass to peruse problems, since the students would have garnered or exposed to practical and field experience to deal with national or societal problems. “Besides, if the industry want to retrain the students, they will not dissipate much time and resources in doing this,” he explained, saying that the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS) across all disciplines be submitted to the University Senate by end of this month or first week of March to look at it and then forward to NUC for approval and to induct most of all the new courses through the set benchmark. The curriculum, which Prof Okoro noted would commence in 2023/2024 academic session, and not for those graduating now, added that the new curriculum would be tailored towards national development through development of theories that are germane to the development of the country following our value system. “Today, what we do as universities is to teach theories that are imported and foreign to our value system. All theories taught are imported from abroad, and the lecturers localise some of them, but with the unbundling curriculum will build our theories based on our value system,” he further noted. Responding, the Daily Editor, New Telegraph Newspaper, Mrs. Juliet Bumah, who pointed out that the university has not done enough in terms of “Town and Gown,” wondered that many students on internship in the organisation could not write well. “The idea of the unbundling curriculum is a right step, and long overdue, but universities still need to do more,” she noted, regretting that Press Club, which used to be the training ground for potential student journalists in those day to develop their writing skills no longer exists, even as the Editor spoke on the need for such in the university system. However, Okoro said what has been discovered in the university system, is that lecturers spoon feed their students to the detriment of quality. On the curriculum review, the don said that NUC is doing the right thing, but with the wrong approach by commissioning those that are not competent to redesign curriculum for the university system, instead of engaging professors, professionals and veterans in certain fields to develop curriculum, which he blamed on lack of university autonomy. “In Nigeria, like other countries cannot change its curriculum as it wants to do, as it is done abroad where there is autonomy for universities to change its curriculum and present it to the central body for approval,” Okoro stressed.

