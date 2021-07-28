Curtailing menace of container stripping

A regulated stripping yard is being conceived to address the intractable traffic chaos, cargo theft and the extortion dogging the Lagos ports access roads, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

There is move by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) to partner with a private company to curb illegal stripping of containers.

Container stripping is the removal of groupage cargoes from the main port to the warehouse or bonded terminal and it takes place at night to avoid arrest by security.

However, rather than using warehouses or bonded terminals, stripping has been a brisk business around the port environment, contributing to traffic gridlock along port axis. As a result of the congestion created by container stripping, other cleared imports are prevented from leaving the port, resulting in ship queues due to space constraints inside terminals.

Challenges

In 2020, the activities were banned by the management of NPA on the grounds that some bonded warehouse operators located around the port collude with unscrupulous policemen and NPA security officials to engage in stripping of containers that have exited the port, leading to chaos along the port axis.

Findings revealed that most articulated trucks used for the illegal operation were parked on the single access lane, making free movement of vehicles difficult.

However, NPA Traffic Manager, Mr. Peters Abiri, said that the resumption of stripping activities would be reconsidered after the port access road might have been cleared of all impediments.

He added that the management of Tincan Island Port Complex had suspended stripping operations in bonded terminals operating within the corridor.

Abiri warned that any violation of the directive by the operators would lead to the closure of their terminals, saying that the terminals were not originally licensed to do stripping, but to operate as bonded terminals.

Since it has been difficult to stop the practice, the NPA and Truck Transit Park Limited (TTPL), the operators of electronic call up system, have proposed a regulated container striping yard to stop the activities around the ports. For instance, the Chief Operating Officer of TTP, Mr. Dayo Adeboye, said that as long a striping could not be stopped, it was better that an official striping yard be approved for the purpose.

The CEO explained that TTP and the management of NPA had been meeting and making plans to put together a proper and regulated striping yard. He stated: “It is better they come together and approve a legal striping yard. So, we are going through that process now with NPA to try and identify a few places that we use as legal striping yards.”

Further, Adeboye explained that striping was not an international best practice, adding that because so many could not afford to take a whole container, importers come together to take a container.

He added that the economic situation had forced Nigerians to do groupage on containers and when the containers get to Nigeria, they have to open and sort their cargoes. President of the Association of Maritime Transport Owners (AMATO), Mr. Remi Ogungbemi, explained that if container could be striped within the port area without allowing such containers to further compound the gridlock being experienced along the port corridor, it will make the returning of empty containers faster and reduce the number of trucks on the roads.

However, the trucker said that for reasons best known to the authorities, they do not want containers to be striped around the port areas. Ogungbemi noted: “I think the best bet is to create a separate area for container striping where they can be doing the striping.

There is nothing wrong in relocating them to a better place, because to stop striping entirely will not help the situation, rather, it will compound the problem.’’

Meanwhile, the customs agents had been mounting pressure on the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to revive container stripping suspended by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Sharp practice

Before stripping was banned by the Authority, it was gathered that security operatives had turned the ugly development into a bribe-taking venture with about eight illegal checkpoints mounted between Tin Can First and Second Gates to extort truck drivers.

At each of these extortion points, the officials collected between N30,000 and N50,000 from each truck driver to allow them park and discharge containers along the road.

Inadequacy

While the agents said that stripping would reduce unnecessary charges from shipping companies and terminal operators, NPA explained that its decision to halt stripping was to ease the perennial traffic along the Oshodi Apapa road. The Authority had listed some of the bonded terminals that engaged in stripping on the port corridor to include M.A.N Yard and Hannover Terminal,

Dash Gold (Black gate), SocaTalmis and Wali Galibut at Abuja area of Tincan port. However, Advocacy for Maritime Development Association (AMDA) said that importers and agents were losing N500 million daily over the suspension of stripping activities at the bonded terminals within Tin Can Island Port Complex, Lagos.

The group said that they had lost over N2 billion since the ban in November, 2020. For instance, President of the group, Segun Alabi, explained that offloading of containers outside the port gate reduced the cost of transportation of goods from the port.

Alabi noted that since the activity had been suspended, the cost of transportation had risen from N40,000 to N240,000, adding that stripping could not have been the cause of the traffic as stated by NPA.

He said: “We are demanding that stripping should come back. Number one, it will bring down our costs and enable us to return the containers easily because the moment we strip, we have access to return the container and the issue of container deposit will be taken care of.”

Last line

There is urgent need by government to be proactive in restoring sanity by mopping up trucks doing stripping within the port environment, thereby blocking thoroughfare in the port access roads

Like this: Like Loading...