Curtailing the spread of banditry in Nigeria (1)

Last Tuesday, a member of the Assembly, representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Suleiman Abubakar Gumi, said bandits had so far in this month, sacked over 30 communities in the state. He said this while moving a motion before his colleagues in the House of Representatives on the need for the military to send more troops to the affected areas in the state, to quell the rising attacks.

Gumi said recently, bandits attacked several communities in the state, killed 16 people, injured many others, rustled cattle, destroyed property and set police stations and food silos ablaze. According to him, no day passes without an attack in the area.

He said residents of about 71 villages had fled their homes; while farmers had abandoned their farms for safety. He also said the bandits had imposed levies on members of the communities and asked for ransom money from those they kidnapped. Incidentally, 48 hours before the passionate speech in the green chamber of the National Assembly by Gumi, the governor of his state, Bello Matawalle captured the headlines, when he suggested a truly daring solution to the problem of insecurity bedevilling his state, when he asked residents to ‘obtain guns to defend themselves’ against terrorists who had been attacking the defenceless civilians in the state for the past few years.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, he said the Zamfara government had also “directed the state commissioner of police to issue (gun) licenses” to people who are qualified and are willing to use the guns. However, while Zamfara has by the statement formalised the advice to its residents to carry guns, Matawalle is not the first governor to issue such an advisory.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom had both earlier called on residents of their states to arm themselves against the marauding non-state actors. Benue, Zamfara and Katsina are some of the states most affected by the activities of terrorists, locally called bandits, whose actions have led to the deaths of hundreds of people and the kidnap of thousands of others. Similarly, gunmen have given quit notice to residents of Sabon Zama, Gindin Dutse, Anguwan Tsohon Soldier, Anguwan Yuhana and Anguwan Mangu villages in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. Pinau, a village 11 kilometres away from Wase, has been surrounded by the villages. Residents said masked gunmen stormed the communities and asked them to either leave within five days or risk a war. Ubale Pinau, a resident of Pinau, said that the gunmen threatened to attack the area, advising them to vacate or else face the consequences.

He said many people had started trooping to Pinau and other bigger towns for safety. When contacted, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, said he was not aware of the quit notice. Clearly emboldened by the failure of government to take decisive actions against them, last weekend a terrorist group operating in Kaduna State, Ansaru has even gone as far a “banning” political activities in areas it “controls”! According to the Chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, the terrorist group is growing stronger in the Birnin Gwari area and has taken control of the area, hence the need for government to rout them out and take back leadership of the Birnin Gwari area and environs.

The report lampooned the government for neglecting the area, adding that it’s time to act. According to the report, the Ansaru terrorist group has banned political activities in many communities in the eastern part of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area which consist of eight out of the 11 wards.

“The group continues to gain strength in the area whereby locals, particularly the youth, are being recruited. In fact, the group continues to gain acceptance from many members of the communities, particularly in Old Kuyello and Damari of Kazage Ward. “This week, two members of the group were engaged for a wedding with two girls and will be tying the nuptial knots by the coming Saturday.

The Ansaru (grooms) laid down some rules to the inlaws for the wedding. They ruled that, after the wedding, they will take the brides to the forests and live there with them and do not want the bride’s to go along with any furniture except plates (coolers) and mattresses because anything other than that is not in tandem with their beliefs and convictions.

“The locals who have joined the group are afraid to live in the town because of the fear they could be arrested by the police or security agencies. The clarion call among the newly recruits is for the establishment of an Islamic state. The Ansaru and the new recruits are of the belief that their numerical strength will help them to bring the present democratic government down. Presently, the Ansaru are going round distributing memory cards to the locals which contain their beliefs and doctrine.

“A disturbing scenario is where the group banned all political activities in many communities such as Damari of Kazage ward. Politicians from these communities have to go far away secretly to the neighbouring communities before they hold political meetings.

This week, an Okada rider who lives in Ungwan Makera of Kazage ward, was seen with a sticker of one of the candidates vying for the Kaduna State House of Assembly and he was thoroughly beaten by the Ansaru.” All this is taking place in a country where the government at the centre, which is in charge of the overall security architecture of the nation, says it has spent N8 trillion over seven years in an attempt to tackle insecurity.

In April 2018, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari raised the stakes higher, when it placed an order for 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the US at a cost of $469.4 million. At the time the deal was sealed, even the US government was upbeat that the planes would be a game changer in the war on terror in the country. Speaking at a round table with select journalists prior to the official induction, Jeffrey Harrigian, a general in the U.S. Airforce and Commander of the U.S. African Command, stated that the acquisition will not only contribute to the security stability of Nigeria but the African region. Sadly, this has not been the case and millions of Nigerians are still suffering from the dastardly actions of these nonstate actors. Beyond acquiring platforms for the Airforce, the government has also invested heavily in upgrading the equipment used by ground forces and yet the security situation in the country has only gotten worse. This is a clear indication that the current steps taken by the government to tackle insecurity are clearly not working. Next week, I shall look at some of these steps and suggest possible alternatives.

