Curtains fall on a truly unique Qatar World Cup

In roughly 24 hours’ time, the curtains will fall on a truly unique football fiesta in the tiny Middle East nation of Qatar, which has not only seen an unprecedented number of upsets, but also the epoch making run of Morocco, which became the first team from the continent of Africa to reach the semis of the World Cup.

The fact that Qatar became the first nation in the Arab world to host the world’s top 32 nations, after 21 previous editions of the greatest show on earth, and did so with so much aplomb, defying all the pre-tournament ‘doom and gloom’ reports from mainly the Western media, is itself a massive plus in the ability of the Middle East to stage such a complex international event without incident.

From reports on the host’s treatment of immigrant workers, human rights, and their stand on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) issues, and the fact that it made a last minute U-turn on the sale of alcohol was whipped up by the Western media, rather than the positive efforts of Qatar to put on an immaculate tournament with their innovative state-of the- art stadia.

Incidentally, the fact that beer and other alcoholic beverages were just limited to within the premises of the stadia apparently played a major part in reducing the incidents of hooliganism, which have often blighted previous tournaments. Speaking after England crashed out at the quarter-final stage, Chief Constable Mark Roberts of the Cheshire Police said there had been no police incidents, and no arrests of British nationals throughout the teams’ participation in the tournament

Speaking about the conduct of British fans at the World Cup, Roberts said: “The behaviour of England and Wales out in Qatar was absolutely exemplary. “Throughout the home nations’ involvement in the tournament, there were no arrests or incidents to report, which is a credit to all those who travelled.

“It would be wrong to entirely attribute this excellent behaviour to the restrictions on alcohol in Qatar, but I do think it has helped to some degree.” Even female fans expressed their delight that the alcohol restrictions led them to feeling safer.

“I was expecting a very dangerous place for women. I didn’t think I was going to be safe here … from coming here that’s not been the case, as a travelling female fan I can say that I have felt very safe,” England fan Ellie Molloson told Reuters.

The 19-year-old said that the lack of alcohol had contributed to a less bawdy atmosphere around the games at the World Cup. Her position was backed up by 33-yearold England fan Emma Smith, who when asked if she felt safe in Qatar, said: “Yeah definitely, definitely — because there’s no alcohol involved, it feels really safe.”

However, while they and thousands of other fans will be leaving with a completely different impression of the tiny nation of 2.9 million people on the field of play, Qatar 2022 will be remembered for the large number of results which flew in the face of pre-tournament predictions none more than Saudi Arabia’s stunning comefrom- behind 2-1 victory over Argentina in their opening Group C game on November 22, which ended the South American’s 36-match unbeaten run.

Images of a clearly shell-shocked seven- time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi leaving the field after the match are one of the enduring memories of the competition. Then, there was the failure of second ranked Belgium failing to get out of Group F, prompting one of the stars of their ‘golden generation’ Eden Hazard to call it quits on his international career.

Only four years ago, the Red Devils were crowned the third best team in the world, after beating England 2-0 at Russia 2018. Another first round shock was the failure of Germany, who won the trophy just eight years ago in Brazil, failing to get out of a group which included Japan, Spain and Costa Rica. Spain was another that flattered to deceive.

Then pre-tournament favourites, Brazil also crashed out in the quarter-finals in a game they appeared to have won against Croatia, after conceding a late equaliser and losing the penalty shootout.

Officiating also came under the spotlight with many still scratching their heads as to how VAR overruled the assistant referee, and allowed the pullback, which led to Japan scoring their winning goal against Spain in the Round of 16 stand. Sadly, apart from goal-line technology and the tracking chip in the Adidas World Cup Balls (another first), there is no active technology to help officials determine whether or not a ball has definitively crossed the line out of play.

But this was child’s play compared to the blunder of highly rated Spanish official, Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, who was promptly sent home after refereeing disaster class in the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands, in which he brandished 15 given, of which two of the 14 yellows resulted in a red for Dutch wingback Denzel Dumfries in the 128th minute.

The last time that many cards were shown was in the 2002 World Cup game between Germany and Cameroon (12 yellows and two reds). However, on a positive note, Morocco made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup after showing unbelievable togetherness in the absence of many headline- catching stars.

In getting to the last four, the North Africans got the better of such nations like Belgium, Spain and Portugal; and although they failed to get the better of the reigning champions, France in midweek, the Atlas Lions still have one shot at glory courtesy of their third placed match against Croatia today at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Whatever happens in the bronze medal match for many, Walid Regragui, who only took over in August is their coach of the tournament for the wonderful job he has done with the Atlas Lions. By the way, for getting to this stage Morocco is guaranteed at least $27 million should they beat Croatia and $25 million if they do not.

But all eyes will be on the Lusail Stadium, which hosts the final between Argentina and France with the winner not only edging head with three wins (they are both presently on two) but also picking up $42 million in the process while the runners up goes home with $30 million.

There is also the subplot of two of the stand out players, Messi and Kylian Mbappe (France) who go head-to-head in a direct shoot out for the golden ball having scored five goals each. So, after 63 games, who wins the 64th? While my heart says Argentina, my mind is telling me France.

However, at the end of the day we should be in for a classic ending to an enthralling 28-day tournament. Finally, for those who love stats, the English Premier League topped with 133 players in Qatar!

