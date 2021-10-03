The stereotype about curvy women when it comes to fashion is changing.

The days people believe being a plus size is synonymous to being ugly is gradually being a thing of the past.

When we say curvy girls got style, we mean it with out full chest.

The day to day style of big and bold celebrities like Eniola Badmus, Toolz Oniru, Anita Asuoha popularly known as Warripikin, Latasha Ngwube, Hilda Bassey, to name a few is inspiring other plus size women that they can be as fashionable as they wish to be.

All the trendy fashion outfits that slim girls flaunt their slender figure in, the big bold girls can rock them too.

From jumpsuits, to crop tops, high waist jeans, skirts, bikin, ripped jeans, to mention a few. Some men who love their women big can bet their life savings that these heavy-thigh chics look better than some skinny girls.

Plus size girls can be very stylish. You just have to find what fits that chunky figure. Find out where your flaw is and get the right outfit that will mask it and highlight your best features. Also find the right size.

Another key to note is to be comfortable in your own skin. Embrace and love your body and styling this body becomes a fun adventure.

Rock a hairstyle that will complete the look. No matter the size you find yourself, make sure you are slaying with your look.

Be inspired with the style these women are dishing out in the photographs.

