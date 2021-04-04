Cussons Baby of the year Season 7 wins N2m reward

It was yet another successful finale of the most recognised baby competition in the country, the Cussons Baby Moments Competition, organised by PZ Cussons. Marking its 7th season, Baby Naomi Essienawan Effan-Okon was crowned the Cussons Baby of the year at the very befitting grand finale, which was held in Lagos recently.

Baby Naomi Essienawan Effan-Okon beat about 9000 other entrants to the biggest prize of the competition yet, as she took away the sum of N2 million as well as a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.

Baby Ojelade Daphne also emerged the first runner up, winning N1 million and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products while the second runner up; Aliu Ayomide got N500, 000 and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products.

The Top 7 finalists were not left out as 4th-7th position walked away with N100, 000 and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products each, while others got one month supply of Cussons Baby products.

The parents of Baby Naomi Essienawan Effan-Okon, winner of the competition were full of praises for the organisers of the competition,

“Thank you Cussons Baby for such an honour, when we started this journey we didn’t imagine this end, but here we are, God bless Cussons Baby and PZ Cussons for such a competition and thanks to all those who voted and brought our baby this far, God will reward you all.”

Also speaking on the success of the year’s competition, the Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, Gbenga Akindele who expressed his satisfaction said; “I want to say very big congratulations to all the winners today and every single contestant that entered for the Cussons Baby moments competition Season 7.

It has been an exciting journey thus far. We had set out to inspire hope and to be a source of joy to as many families as possible, as reflected in our theme; Reasons for Joy. Today, I can confidently say that we achieved our goal. The Cussons baby brand cares and will continue to inspire hope and happiness by providing quality skincare products for babies.”

In the special categories, Chukwubuikem Anthony won Best Candid Shot, Williams Adebola was rewarded for Best Concept/ Composition, and Victory Chimdindu went home with the award for Best Toothy Smile.

These special category winners each received N50, 000 and a 3-month supply of Cussons Baby products.

This edition which was themed ‘Reasons for Joy’ witnessed even more rewards for participants both online and offline, as the brand also extended its regional tour to more cities of the federation, including cities such as; Owerri, Kano and Ibadan hosting mini fairs and engaging consumers and families alike.

Cussons Baby, a PZ Cussons brand, is one of the leading brands with a standing heritage of being a trusted brand in the Baby Care Category in Africa.

Cussons Baby has been in existence in the African market for more than four decades, an expert in baby skin care providing innovative solutions for mothers in taking care of their babies.

