Custodian & Allied Insurance restates commitment to customers’ satisfaction

he Managing Director, Custodian & Allied Insurance (CAIL), Mr Toye Odunsi, has said the firm is keen on developing and delivering innovative insurance products that best satisfy customer needs.

Odunsi in a statement made available to journalists stated that the company has also been operating a highly profitable, efficient, resourceful and ethical organization that will survive well into the future and be a valuable asset to its shareholders.

He stated that the company has been able to achieve an efficient service to the insured because of its strong Board which comprises individuals who have proven track records in their various fields of endeavor, thereby bringing several years of experience to bear.

He said: “Our vision is to be Africa’s insurer of choice. We also aim to develop, and deliver innovative insurance products that best satisfy customer needs, whilst operating a highly profitable, efficient, resourceful and ethical organisation.

“We position ourselves strategically in the market to be perceived as a modern, dynamic and resourceful underwriter, while we strike a fine balance between the businesses of sound underwriting, cost control and service on one hand and investment on the other.”

