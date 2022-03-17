Business

Custodian Investment records 14% revenue growth in 2021

… declares 50k dividend

Custodian Investment Plc has said it recorded a revenue growth of 14 percent in its audited financial performance for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The audited accounts of the group, released recently in Lagos, indicated that gross revenue increased by 14 percent to N85.7 billion and, after adjusting for non-recurring one-time gain from prior year’s result, profits from continuing ordinary operations recorded 18 percent growth while net asset per share grew by 16 percent to 937 kobo. The company’s shareholders’ fund also grew by 16 percent from N47.6 billion to N55.1 billion after paying dividends totaling N3.24 billion, amounting to 50 Kobo per share during the year. The audited result of the company and its subsidiaries has confirmed the growth in revenue and shareholders’ funds for the year that ended on 31st December 2021 as earlier reported in the unaudited result released on 31st January 2022.

 

