Custodian Investment to acquire 51% stake in UACN Property

The board of directors of UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced that a binding agreement has been signed with Custodian Investment Plc for Custodian to purchase a 51 per cent equity interest in UACN Property Development Company Plc.

This agreement marks the beginning of a partnership between Custodian and UAC that will achieve both companies’ respective objectives in the real estate industry.

It also marks a significant milestone aligned with UAC’s strategy to focus on its core businesses. The deal highlights showed a sale of 9,465,584,668 UPDC ordinary shares held by UAC, representing 51 per cent of UPDC’s issued share capital, to Custodian.

The sale shares will be sold in two tranches.

There will be an initial sale of 946,558,467 shares, representing 5.10 per cent of the issued share capital of UPDC on execution of binding transaction agreements and subsequent sale of 8,519,026,201 shares, representing 45.90 per cent of the issued share capital of UPDC upon receipt of requisite approvals.

Completion of the sale is subject to regulatory approvals from the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. Commenting on the partnership, Wole Oshin, Group Managing Director of Custodian Investment Plc, said: “We at Custodian are excited about the possibilities arising from this partnership with UAC which provides multiple levers for value creation.

“The rationale for the transaction is that Custodian and UAC share the view that their ambitions for capturing opportunity in the real estate industry will be better achieved working in partnership.

