Custodian of Olumo Rock deity dies at 137

The custodian of the deity inside Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Chief Sinatu Aduke Sanni, popularly called Iya Olum, is dead. Sanni, also known as the mother goddess of the rock, died on Wednesday reportedly at the age of 137. One of the sons of the woman, Solomon Adio, who confirmed her death to New Telegraph, said his mother died at her Itoko residence in Abeokuta after a brief illness. According to history, Olumo Rock is a mountain used as a natural fortress during inter-tribal warfare in the 19th century.

It is believed that some spirits inhabit the rock being worshipped by traditionalists in Abeokuta. According to Adio, the deceased lived in one of the enclaves under the rock for more than 40 years where she served the gods of the rock. “Mama will be 138 years old by August 5. She died after a brief illness. “She was the mother of the deity. We are going to miss her a lot. Mama lived her life for the rock, for the deity. She was dedicated to the gods,” Adio said.

