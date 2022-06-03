News Top Stories

Custodian of Olumo Rock deity dies at 137

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The custodian of the deity inside Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Chief Sinatu Aduke Sanni, popularly called Iya Olum, is dead. Sanni, also known as the mother goddess of the rock, died on Wednesday reportedly at the age of 137. One of the sons of the woman, Solomon Adio, who confirmed her death to New Telegraph, said his mother died at her Itoko residence in Abeokuta after a brief illness. According to history, Olumo Rock is a mountain used as a natural fortress during inter-tribal warfare in the 19th century.

It is believed that some spirits inhabit the rock being worshipped by traditionalists in Abeokuta. According to Adio, the deceased lived in one of the enclaves under the rock for more than 40 years where she served the gods of the rock. “Mama will be 138 years old by August 5. She died after a brief illness. “She was the mother of the deity. We are going to miss her a lot. Mama lived her life for the rock, for the deity. She was dedicated to the gods,” Adio said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NANS to Dapo Abiodun: Students living in fear, under threats

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has petitioned the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, expressing concern that students of higher institutions in the state are under security threat. Executive Director, Campus Intervention, NANS National Secretariat, Oladimeji Uthman, in the petition addressed to the governor, was worried that the state has recently come to be […]
News

Lagos adopts phased reopening for schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  …says JSS3, SS2 to resume September   After months of speculation and postponements, the Lagos State Government has finally provided more information on the reopening of schools in the state for the 2020/2021 academic session. Besides, it said that preprimary classes in both public and private schools would remain closed until further announcements were […]
News Top Stories

LPG: Nigeria corners N578.59bn from global market

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

NLNG moves to meet 1.2m tonnes demand As the average price of LPG hits $861 per metric tonne, Belgium, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and other four countries will lose N578.59billion ($1.03billion) from gas export to Nigeria in 2022. Other exporters are United States, Benin, India and France. This is coming as the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica