Metro & Crime

Custodian of Olumo Rock diety dies at 137

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The custodian of the diety of popular Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Chief Mrs. Sinatu Aduke Sanni, popularly known as “Iya Olumo” is dead.

Sanni, who was also known as the mother goddess of the rock died on Wednesday at the age of 137 years.

One of the sons of the woman, Solomon Adio, who confirmed her death to New Telegraph said, his mother died at her Itoko residence in Abeokuta after a brief illness.

According to history, Olumo rock is a mountain used as a natural fortress during inter-tribal warfare in the 19th century.

It is widely believed that some spirits inhabits the rock which is being worshipped by traditionalists in Abeokuta.

According to Adio, mama lived in one of the enclaves under the rock for more than 40 years where she served the gods of the rock.

“Mama will be 138 years old by August 5. She died after a brief illness.

“She was the mother of the diety. We are going to miss her a lot. Mama lived her life for the rock, for the diety. She was dedicated to the gods,” Adio said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Final year student of UNILORIN allegedly commits suicide

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A 400-level English Language student of the University of Ilorin, Elijah Jude Anuoluwapo, has reportedly committed suicide after having allegedly taken an illicit substance. He reportedly died at the University of IIorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) where he was rushed to by his colleagues, having allegedly tried to commit suicide on two occasions before now. The […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Panel admits video clip in kidnap suspect’s death

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings has admitted a video clip where a suspected kidnap kingpin, Anthony Ogbalor aka Dracula, allegedly owned up to his crime but died in police custody. The Chairman of the panel, Justice Christiana Ogisi (rtd), admitted it in evidence and marked it exhibit DW3 […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct three Kogi Poly students, lecturer

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

Three Kogi State Polytechnic Students, including a female, identified as Jummai, in Osara Campus, were on Monday morning kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Also abducted was a lecturer of the newly established Kogi State University of Science and Technology, Itakpe, all in the Central Senatorial District of the state. Eyewitness account indicated that the students and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica