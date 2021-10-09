News

Customer Service Week: Access Bank remains committed to creating unrivalled banking service

Delivering top-notch customer service that raises the bar is what every organisation strives for; this is one of the watchwords that drive innovation at Access Bank. Among the many things that make the Bank stand out, customer service is top of the list as it continues to create unforgettable experiences, stopping at nothing to make every customer smile. This commitment to exceptional service delivery is further reinforced as the world celebrates Customer Service Week.

As a bank that continually sets the pace, Access Bank keeps breaking new grounds daily to ensure customers always enjoy unrivalled experiences across all banking and service channels. They’ve consistently delighted customers with a full suite of fast, convenient, and safe digital services such as their USSD banking code and their cutting-edge mobile banking app, Access More.

More so, the Bank’s commitment to service excellence rings through in the upgrade of their service platforms with new technologies to deliver even faster service to customers. Also, they’ve guaranteed that all failed transactions will be reversed within one business day. In the event that reversal time exceeds one business day, customers will be entitled to a refund of up to five times the bank transfer fees for that transaction. The bank has thus far held on to its side of the bargain.

Commenting on how the bank is creating unforgettable experiences for its millions of customers, Ogor Chukudebelu, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Access Bank Plc said, “Being seen as excellent in the eyes of our customers is not only a desire but it is a goal that we work together, every day, to achieve at Access Bank. While good service has become a commodity across industries, great emotional connections are the game changers and since inception, we’ve effectively merged both to deliver better outcomes to all our customers and stakeholders.”

Riding on its promise of delivering service with speed and maximum security, Access Bank has a vast customer support platform ranging from email, text, live chat, WhatsApp, voice call and a presence on various social media platforms. Through the fusion of technology and people, the bank continues to deliver stellar customer service to customers across its countries of operation.

