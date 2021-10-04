Business

Customer Service Week: FCMB celebrates customers’ core value

Leading commercial bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s customer service week, with a commitment to continuously offer easy to use products and platforms, and to offer the very best customer experience, which will save their customers’ time, and increase their prosperity.

 

The bank’s executive management team gave this commitment ahead of activities commemorating the Customer Service Week, which holds from October 4 to 8, 2021.

 

This year’s theme is “Power of Service,” which highlights the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

 

The Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, expressed gratitude to customers of the bank for their patronage and loyalty over the years. She said that the bank fully recognises the power of customers and service.

 

“Giving us the opportunity to provide you with our services is of great importance to us. We don’t take your patronage for granted, so we will continue to focus on delivering the very best  products and services to meet your current and future financial needs,”, Edun said.

 

On her part, the Senior Vice President, and Head of Service Management, Ms. Felicia Obozuwa, said the best time of the year for the bank continues to be Customer Service Week.

 

While every day is customer service day at FCMB, she stated that the bank is always excited at the extensive opportunity to honour service excellence during the week-long celebration. “This year is particularly important.

 

We will not only celebrate our customers, we will also celebrate the efficient, friendly, and helpful service, which our service champions across our branches provide every day. It’s always a pleasure to share our quality products and services with our customers, we can’t wait to do more,” Obozuwa disclosed.

 

Consequently, FCMB has lined up a series of exciting activities to celebrate and reward customers and employees during this year’s Customer Service Week.

 

They include a 10 per cent bonus for purchase of N500 airtime and above via the bank’s *329# USSD platform, transaction free day for business account holders on the Bank’s Business app and a game tagged, “Scavenger Hunt”.

