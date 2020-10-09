Business

Customer Service Week: Lender delights staff, customers

Posted on

Polaris Bank has joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Customer Service Week by celebrating its customers and staff for their patronage and commitment to service excellence. The week-long event with the global theme, “Dream Team,” is being celebrated from October 5 – 9 across the Bank’s branches in Nigeria.

The celebration highlights the importance of customer service, the staff members who deliver exceptional support on a daily basis and the customers whose continued loyalty and patronage as the basis for business success. Polaris Bank’s acting Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Innocent Ike, expressed appreciation to customers for their patronage stating that “As customer preferences evolve in this digital era, we will continue to explore innovative ways to serve and delight them to the best of our abilities”.

Mr. Ike also commended the staff of the Bank across the country for their dedication to duty, noting that “the staff’s commitment to service delivery even in the face of difficult times such as COVID-19, is commendable.”

Our Reporters

