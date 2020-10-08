Customer Week: FCMB celebrates team work, excellence

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to provide the very best of service delivery and value-added offerings that will consistently enhance the experience of its teeming customers at every touch point. The bank further assured that it would continue to leverage solid business models, highly professional staff, innovation, bespoke solutions and technology to turn the aspirations of customers to life changing opportunities.

FCMB gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s International Customer Service Week, holding from October 5 to 9, 2020, with the theme: “Dream Team.” The theme essentially highlights the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers at this challenging period. Moreover, it serves as a tribute to teams who work together to provide excellent and magical service to customers, most especially those that have embraced new work arrangements, passionate about what they do, strive for excellence, adapt to change and value teamwork despite the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement, FCMB announced several exciting activities to make this year’s event memorable and impactful, as the event offers another opportunity to further connect, engage and appreciate customers for their unbridled loyalty and patronage in the last 38 years that the lender has been in existence. The activities include, a customer appreciation drive whereby customers who buy airtime worth N500 and above via the bank’s *329# USSD channel get a 10 per cent bonus add-on all through the week; a virtual question and answer session between customers and the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology.

This will afford customers an opportunity to get first hand responses and clarifications on matters relating to their business relationship with the Bank. In addition, cakes will be delivered to children who operate kiddies account with FCMB and whose birthdays fall within the customer service week.

