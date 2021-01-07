Business

Customers commend bank on payout in US dollars

Polaris Bank has continued to receive plaudits from cross section of customers since it commenced payment of US dollars to beneficiaries of money transfer in line with Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent payout policy directive.

In a statement, the bank said that shortly after it sent out notices to customers that beneficiaries of money transfer who received their remittance in US dollars in cash or directly into domiciliary account have been very impressed with the Bank’s seamless service. For instance, according to the statement, Mrs. Osaretin Efosa, a beneficiary who walked into Forestry branch of the bank in Benin, Edo State during the festive season said she received money remitted to her for the very first time ever from her son, who only recently traveled to the United States of America.

Mrs. Efosa, who was accompanied to the branch by her daughter, was nonetheless nervous being her first time. “The money transfer attendant I met in the branch received and attended to me well and in less than five minutes I was counting dollars with my own hands,” she said. Also, Mr. Segun Adetiloye from Ikotun branch said he did not believe that the Bank was serious about paying customers in dollars when he received the notice from the Bank until he actually went to the branch to pick up his remittances and saw that he was handed crisp dollar notes. Full of excitement that he has a fun-filled Yuletide despite the unfortunate impact of Covid-19 on his ability to earn an income for the most part of the year, Mr. Adetiloye left dancing his way out of the banking premises overjoyed.

“Polaris Bank made my Christmas and new year celebrations memorable,” was the excited remark from another customer, Okechukwu Nnamdi of Alekuwodo branch in Osogbo, Osun State branch of the Bank who could not hold back her joy. “I did not know this notice can be true. I thought on getting to the branch, we will hear another story, but I received dollars sent to me by my younger brother in America live and direct from my branch in Alekuwodo. Thank you Polaris Bank.”

