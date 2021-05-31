Customers commend Polaris Bank’s VULTe

Polaris Bank’s digital bank platform, VULTe, has received overwhelming positive reviews from customers, a few days after launch, with many describing the platform as convenient, user-friendly and secure, the lender has said.

According to a press release, a wide spectrum of customers in their various testimonials, as captured on the Google Play and App store, assigned the digital bank service a five-star rating, stating that their user experience of the Polaris Bank’s VULTe was highly positive.

A user, Paul Muraina, was quoted as saying that ‘‘onboarding is seamless without a physical presence in the bank for activation.”

Also, another customer, Suleman Zia Usman, stated: ‘‘Deep, rich contents. No failed transactions and user friendly.’’ Yunus Hassan, in his assessment, noted: ‘‘Indeed, VULTe app is one of the best mobile banking services.

It’s very convenient, easy to transfer money and no need for you to go to the bank for set-up; you can do it easily by yourself. And you can even add the transaction limit on your own.’’ On his part, Edwin Ikechukwu Allanah commented: ‘‘Excellent app; It’s superb.”

Similarly, Arigor Edet was wowed by VULTe’s speed feature. He said: ‘‘Wow, this is what you call a banking app. This is how you update an app; the interface totally set my soul on fire. The response time is great, Polaris just made it better.”

Shola Makinwa was thrilled by the convenience feature, noting: ‘‘Wonderful app. I am able to use it easily and conveniently.” Equally, John Oladele, summed up his VULTe experience thus: ‘‘It’s an awesome online banking experience.’’

Peter Attah Michael, an engineer, on his part, commended VULTe, saying: ‘‘When we say digital bank, we aren’t talking about the goodness and smoothness of transactions, we are talking about security, interface communication, navigation, alignment of options. Indeed, I must say it with a standing ovation. Polaris Bank got it right and perfectly cool.’’

Launched on May 18, VULTe by Polaris Bank is a customer self-service innovation that puts the lender in the hands of customers 24/7 and enable them to have total control.

It comes with unique features and benefits such as enabling on-boarded customers to carry out their banking transactions, including account opening, bills payments, intra-bank and inter-bank transfers, balance enquiry, airtime recharge and quick loans on-the-go.

On-boarded customers will also be able to access the bank’s PayDay Loan called Salary Advance on both mobile and web digital platform where eligibility will be displayed to the customer within the VULTe application.

