Business

Customers commend Polaris Bank’s VULTe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Polaris Bank’s digital bank platform, VULTe, has received overwhelming positive reviews from customers, a few days after launch, with many describing the platform as convenient, user-friendly and secure, the lender has said.

 

According to a press release, a wide spectrum of customers in their various testimonials, as captured on the Google Play and App store, assigned the digital bank service a five-star rating, stating that their user experience of the Polaris Bank’s VULTe was highly positive.

 

A user, Paul Muraina, was quoted as saying that ‘‘onboarding is seamless without a physical presence in the bank for activation.”

 

Also, another customer, Suleman Zia Usman, stated: ‘‘Deep, rich contents. No failed transactions and user friendly.’’ Yunus Hassan, in his assessment, noted: ‘‘Indeed, VULTe app is one of the best mobile   banking services.

 

It’s very convenient, easy to transfer money and no need for you to go to the bank for set-up; you can do it easily by yourself. And you can even add the transaction limit on your own.’’ On his part, Edwin Ikechukwu Allanah commented: ‘‘Excellent app; It’s superb.”

 

Similarly, Arigor Edet was wowed by VULTe’s speed feature. He said: ‘‘Wow, this is what you call a banking app. This is how you update an app; the interface totally set my soul on fire. The response time is great, Polaris just made it better.”

 

Shola Makinwa was thrilled by the convenience feature, noting: ‘‘Wonderful app. I am able to use it easily and conveniently.” Equally, John Oladele, summed up his VULTe experience thus: ‘‘It’s an awesome online banking experience.’’

 

Peter Attah Michael, an engineer, on his part, commended VULTe, saying: ‘‘When we say digital bank, we aren’t talking about the goodness and smoothness of transactions, we are talking about security, interface communication, navigation, alignment of options. Indeed, I must say it with a standing ovation. Polaris Bank got it right and perfectly cool.’’

 

Launched on May 18, VULTe by Polaris Bank is a customer self-service innovation that puts the lender in the hands of customers 24/7 and enable them to have total control.

It comes with unique features and benefits such as enabling on-boarded customers to carry out their banking transactions, including account opening, bills payments, intra-bank and inter-bank transfers, balance enquiry, airtime recharge and quick loans on-the-go.

 

On-boarded customers will also be able to access the bank’s PayDay Loan called Salary Advance on both mobile and web digital platform where eligibility will be displayed to the customer within the VULTe application.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Rockefeller appoints Nigerians as directors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) has appointed Henrietta Bankole-Olusina as its country’s programme director for Nigeria. In a statement by the organisation, Adedeji Oguntonade and Segilola Adeola were also appointed as directors to drive an effort to support an enabling regulatory environment. Bankole-Olusina, would liaise with regulators to strengthen policies and regulations that would drive financial […]
Business

Naira exchanges at N472 to dollar at parallel market

Posted on Author Reporter

  The naira on Tuesday exchanged at N472 to a dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Pound Sterling and the Euro also exchanged for N575 and N530 respectively. The naira, however, traded at N388.17 to a dollar at the investor’s window. The market turnover at the […]
Business

Levies: Telcos pay N14.6bn yearly to states, FCT

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Lagos collects N4.7bn as taxes, fees The 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) currently charge telecommunications companies a total sum of N14.6 billion annually, New Telegraph has learnt. These charges are paid to the relevant authorities across the states in form of taxies, permits, levies, and fees telecoms service providers. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica