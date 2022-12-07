Customers laud Polaris Bank on MSME Bank of the Year award

Customers have commended Polaris Bank for emerging as the “‘MSME Bank of the Year 2022” by the BusinessDay’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. The award is coming on the heels of the Bank’s recent strides in supporting SMEs and MSMEs in Nigeria. Mr. Kenneth Almano, who manages an Energy & Trade Nig. Limited and a customer of the Bank noted that “Polaris Bank deserves recognition”. Recounting his experience of securing a business loan from the bank, Mr. Almano said that “the loan has helped him scale-up business, mainly because of the swiftness in which the loan was appraised and disbursed.” The end-to-end digitisation experience is commendable.

Another customer of the bank, Ms. Ngozi Okoh, CEO of a rice distribution company, who secured an overdraft facility, described Polaris Bank as worthy of the recognition while acknowledging that her business has been enhanced as a result.

She said: “I was able to stock up goods and meet my customers’ demands as and when due, which is, for me, the game changer in my area of business.” Because of her experience, she went on to refer Polaris Business loan to another company known as Camel Rice Ltd. Polaris Bank’s Group Head of Products and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna, described the award as a welcome development and attributed it to the bank’s innovative way of helping MSMEs meet their business objectives.

“We at Polaris Bank are very passionate about entrepreneurs at all levels and we are set to provide not just financial support but other areas that helps them continue to grow. Mrs. Ihekuna noted that the Bank’s support for the growth and development of MSMEs in the country stems from recognizing this sector as a critical agent of economic transformation in Nigeria

