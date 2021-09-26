Customs acquires 2 mobile scanners

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island Area Command has taken delivery of two NUCTECH Mobile Scanners MT1213DE with accessories. The equipment arrived on board Glovis Horizon Leader from the Port of Shanghai, China.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Abdullahi Musa, said in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Uche Ejesieme. Musa who took delivery of the consignment, said, “Integration of scanning into the clearance procedure for imports was in line with global best practices for trade facilitation.

He said that the key objective of deploying scanners was to reduce the time needed for physical inspection of goods which generated extensive cost and created multiple burdens and inconveniences for both importers and customs. He expressed delight at the development and thanked the Comptroller- General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, and the entire Nigeria Customs Service management team for the feat.

“Recall that the CGC on assumption had promised to reform, restructure and raise revenue; these scanners will constantly enhance trade facilitation and consequently lead to increased revenue,” he said.

He assured stakeholders that deployment of the scanners would result in increased cargo handling and greater efficiency in the trade value chain.

Like this: Like Loading...