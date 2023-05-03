Customs Act offers stiffer penalties for offenders

After much opposition, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally given assent to the reform of the Administration and Management Act of Customs and Excise in Nigeria.

The Act The legislation emanated from two bills titled: “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Customs and Excise Management Act, Cap. C45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and other Customs and Excise Legisla- tion and Enact the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2022 to provide for the reform of the administration and management of customs and excise in Nigeria and for related matters.”

The new Act conferred all functions and powers to NCS to manage and enforce the provision of the act, Customs and excise law, direct, manage, enforce provision of the Act, collect and account for revenue from Customs duties, excise duties, other taxes, charges, fee and special assessments as may be assigned, administer trade and fis- cal policies of the government as it relate to the Act.

Also, the new Act empowers Customs to promote trade facilitation in line with international conven- tions and agreements as it relates to Customs administration, border enforcement and regulatory activities required by law. Under the new Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2022 sponsored by Hon. Leke Abejide, the new Act also seek to position the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to be financially sta- ble to recruit the required number of officers needed to man Nigeria’s porous border stations.

Notwithstanding, it provides stiffer punishments for offenders to act as deterrence for serious economic crimes of Customs and Excise oriented, thereby encouraging more revenue in the area of fine payment. Opposition Prior to the president’s assent to bill, stakeholders have contended that there were 283 clauses in the NCS’s 2022 bill with grey areas which could hamper trade facilitation, import, export activities and the nation’s manufacturing potentials if not urgently reviewed.

Anxiety For instance, top among the drawback of the new bill was the scheme to seek the creation of the Ministry of Customs with a further constitutional clause that seeks the appointment of a retired customs officer as minister. According to the National President of African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, the biggest worry for Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) and practicing freight forwarders should be the discrepancies between CEMA and the CRFFN Act with regards to Customs requirements for obtain- ing a licence.

Going by the council’s Act, Ogunojemite explained in Lagos that only CRFFN accredited companies should be granted Customs licenses, while the new CEMA only re- quires a company to be registered with the Corporate Affairs Com- mission (CAC). Also, the National Council of Managing Directors of Nigeria Li- censed Customs Agents (NCMDN- LCA) petitioned President Muham- madu Buhari in 2022, stressing that the draft bill would in the long run interfere adversely with the national economy and international trade.

For instance, the National President of of the association, Lucky Amiwero drew the attention of President Buhari to unwhole- some conflict areas in the bill; saying that it could hamper trade facilitation and impair the nation’s import and export activities and also adversely affect the nation’s manufacturing potentials.

Loss of power Amiwero feared that the service would ultimately take over the functions of sister agencies of government and could afford to do as it wish. He said: “The report from the Senate on the Nigeria Customs Service Bill of 2022 do not reflect the objective of trade facilitation process, which is predicated on Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) World Customs Organisation (WCO) Kyoto Convention Harmonisation and Simplificwtion of Customs procedures, WCO Safe Frame work of standard to secure and Facilitate global trade, National Facilitation Committee of (IMO)FAL convention for Harmonisation , Minimisation and Facilitation of Maritime Traffic.

“Furthermore, the Nigeria Customs Service is not under the Ministry of Finance in the draft bill as indicated in paragraph 3.0 (1-5) clause 8-(3)(a) indicate that there is a new Minster of Customs to be appointed by the President. “The Nigeria Customs Service Bill is designed and personalised for the management of Customs based on the removal of some pow- er of the president and the total removal of the ministers and the overriding powers of other Federal Government agencies. Globally, he was of the view that the title of the Act was structured by the content based on the application of international convention, treaties, protocol on trade procedures, which is mostly titled as follows: Customs Act, Trade Act, Customs and Excise Act, Customs Management Act, and Customs and Excise Management Act.

Objectivity Before the new bill in 2022, the Comptroller General of the service, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), stressed the need in 2016 for improvement in trade facilitation, simplification, harmonisation, operations and standardisation of trade procedures at formal presentation NCS draft bill for amendment of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA). According to him, the act did not undergo major review for over half a century after it was enacted.

Therefore, Ali stressed the need to update the law and realign its provisions with modern realities in the maritime industry, noting that it had become imperative to take a second look at the pro- visions for sanctions that were neither punitive nor deterrent enough to promote compliance.

He explained: “Our objective is to produce a document that will address all fears and concerns associated with building strong and economically viable nation. We will therefore stress that the national interest should override all other interests in our submission.” Last line Implementation of the new Act should be tilted towards trade facilitation in line with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) trade procedures.