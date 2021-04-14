Business

Customs affirms 50% of cargoes falsely declared by importers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that over 50 per cent of imports coming into Nigerian ports are falsely declared by importers and agents. The Service said that the cargoes were involved in diverse trade infractions such as false declaration, under invoicing, under declaration and concealment. The Service’s Commandant, Customs Training College, Ikeja, Comptroller Sarkin Kebbi, dropped the hint at a two-day training workshop organised for maritime journalists.

The training, held in Lagos, was tagged: “Responsible Report of Customs Operations: Imperative for National Security and Economy.” Kebbi stated that the job of NCS was to foster trade and security. However, he explained that customs could only facilitate trade when importers are compliant to trade regulations.

He said: “When these infractions are discovered, Section 46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) says those goods should be liable for forfeiture and the person that is found guilty should spend five years in jail. “If we are to go by what the law says, a lot of goods will be seized. But journalist may not know this and if customs decide to seize all these goods, there will be commotion in the port and the report will always be customs is creating problems and not facilitating trade. “We can only facilitate trade to somebody that is compliant. So we urge journalists to be knowledgeable on customs procedures and processes.” The commandant advised journalists to keep themselves abreast with issues concerning the service in order to ensure fairness and balance in their reportage of customs operations.

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, stressed the need for partnership with the public to ensure effective implementation of government policies. To achieve this, he said the role of the media was imperative in enlightening the public on the functions of customs as implementer of government policies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ilogbodu: FG should tackle forex hiccups to help airlines survive

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE,

Chief Executive Officer, Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilogbodu, rarely grants interview. Whenever he does, he sheds light on burning issues as they affect the country’s aviation industry. In this interview with WOLE SHADARE, he speaks on access to foreign exchange, precarious situation of airlines and the fate of Arik amid concerns of making it a […]
Business

Why CBN ban can’t stop bitcoin trading in Nigeria

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Despite the directive issued recently by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordering banks to close down accounts associated with cryptocurrencies, some Nigerians have vowed to continue to use and trade on it.   This came as there are indications that the directive by the CBN will not be enough to shut down Nigeria’s cryptocurrency […]
Business

‘We are committed to youth empowerment’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has reiterated its commitment to empowering Nigerian youths as part of efforts to accelerate the country’s economic growth. The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, stated this in his address at the 2021 edition of the organisation’s Youth Leadership Series (YLS) held virtually yesterday. According to Sogunle, the event, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica