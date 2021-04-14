Customs affirms 50% of cargoes falsely declared by importers

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that over 50 per cent of imports coming into Nigerian ports are falsely declared by importers and agents. The Service said that the cargoes were involved in diverse trade infractions such as false declaration, under invoicing, under declaration and concealment. The Service’s Commandant, Customs Training College, Ikeja, Comptroller Sarkin Kebbi, dropped the hint at a two-day training workshop organised for maritime journalists.

The training, held in Lagos, was tagged: “Responsible Report of Customs Operations: Imperative for National Security and Economy.” Kebbi stated that the job of NCS was to foster trade and security. However, he explained that customs could only facilitate trade when importers are compliant to trade regulations.

He said: “When these infractions are discovered, Section 46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) says those goods should be liable for forfeiture and the person that is found guilty should spend five years in jail. “If we are to go by what the law says, a lot of goods will be seized. But journalist may not know this and if customs decide to seize all these goods, there will be commotion in the port and the report will always be customs is creating problems and not facilitating trade. “We can only facilitate trade to somebody that is compliant. So we urge journalists to be knowledgeable on customs procedures and processes.” The commandant advised journalists to keep themselves abreast with issues concerning the service in order to ensure fairness and balance in their reportage of customs operations.

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, stressed the need for partnership with the public to ensure effective implementation of government policies. To achieve this, he said the role of the media was imperative in enlightening the public on the functions of customs as implementer of government policies.

