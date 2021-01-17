Customs: Again criticisms trail interception of goods on highways by strike force, FOU

As operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force continues to celebrate interception of goods officials released by resident Customs officers at the ports over alleged under-payments or concealments, Nigerians have condemned the activities of the so called strike force, saying its existence amounts to self indictment by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Some concerned Nigerians who spoke to Sunday Telegraph in different interviews at the weekend wondered why NCS which have about nine layers of checks goods pass through, excluding enforcement before exit, after being legally released the importer will have to face either the Federal Operations Unit or the CG’s Strike Force on the highway.

Also speaking some Freight Forwarders in the Nigerian port industry condemned the existence of the strike force, saying not only is it an indictment on the resident customs officers in the ports, it contribute to delays and high cost of goods in the market.

The freight forwarders identified 10 various units of customs constituting bottlenecks inside the port to include CG Strike Force, Compliance Team, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Monitoring, Special Force, CG Task Force, Information Team, Customs Police, among others.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, the Vice Chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agent (ANLCA), Apapa Port Chapter, Dom Onyeka, said the presence of the strike force on the roads amount to duplication of functions as operatives of the Federal Operations Unit still intervene in cargo clearance at the port.

He said: “I do not see the need for the strike force whether disbanded or not when we have operatives of the FOU. Even though in the past, they said they have made seizures but the FOU are still there making seizures.

“One unit outside the port to me is okay to checkmate release of illegal goods from the port but I don’t see reason for multiplicity of units because at the end of the day, the delay experienced by the importers will amount to increase in cost of business, which will definitely get back to the consumers.”

Also speaking, a frontline clearing agent, Frank Aliakor says: “If the strike force is still operating on our roads, it’s duplication of function, waste resources on the part of the CGC and creation of unnecessary bottlenecks for free movement of goods legally released from the ports. Why can’t they do all they need at the ports and let the goods go.

The Customs management should remove the strike force completely on the roads. If they want to do the work, they should join the resident officers in the port and do the same thing.

Strike force not indictment on resident customs officers

However, the Spokesman of the Tin Can Island (TCIP) Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Uche Ejesieme insisted it’s a wrong notion to say the strike force is an indictment to resident customs officers in the ports, saying that the roles and functions of the strike force are strictly complementary to those of regular officers and men at the various commands.

According to him, all the units the service as an agency of the government have one goal, which is not conflicting with other units be it Federal Operations Unit, Enforcement, Valuation or any other unit.

According to him, the primary and statutory functions of the service includes suppression of smuggling, collection of revenue for the government and its other agencies as well as facilitation of trade, arguing that the activities of the strike force have neither negated any of these functions and roles nor proved to be a clog on the government’s policy of enhancing ease of doing business but rather complemented them.

Also speaking, the Coordinator, CGC’s Strike Force, Zone A, Lagos, Ahmadu Bello Shuaibu. He disclosed that the service’s four layer import counter-check system is to safeguard the economy and national security against acts of sabotage.

Shuaibu, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs, explained that Customs multiple check system is the creation of the Nigerian society to tackle smuggling and revenue leakages, noting that the multiplicity of the check system created the present four layers of checks.

He identified the four layer system to consist of the Federal Operations Unit, Strike Force, Customs Police and Border Drill, as strategic response to remain a step ahead of criminal sophistication to undermine the economy and national security. He says where one of the layers fails to detect import concealment, the probability of the three others also failing becomes slimmer, and appealed to importers and their agents to improve on compliance.

“Once there is meaningful improvement is self regulation and compliance by importers, exporters and their agents, the countercheck layers will find no job to do and they will revert back to status quo. But we must tell ourselves the truth that today, all of us, the society created the multiple layers,” he said.

He described the seizures made by his team as a bold statement which underpins government’s resolve to close all forms of economic leakages in all of the regions, nationwide.

He explained that the mandate of the team is to scrutinize questionable items to determine their real status and prevent revenue leakages through concealments, under declaration and false declarations; noting that his operatives drives the process through information gathering and processing of intelligence. He linked all the seizures made to contravention of the importation guidelines.

“Consequent upon a renewed vigour to curtail the activities of smugglers, careful documentary checks and physical examinations were conducted during interceptions, where any of such goods were found to have contravened Section 46, sub sections B, C, E and F of the Customs and Excise Management Act, CAP C45 LFN of 2004, it will confiscated and condemned by the court, will be forfeited to the Federal Government,” Shuaibu said.

He, however, advised smugglers to desist from unlawful practice while enjoying importers and clearing agents to embrace honest declaration.

“We want honest declaration. Importers and agents should help the government by making accurate declaration so that the right duty is collected for the benefit of all because no need for seizure if they had made open declaration and paid duty correctly.” “he said.

Also speaking, the National Public Relation Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Deputy Comptroller, Joseph Attah, said the interception of contrabands and DNs collected from time to time by the strike force team explains its relevance to the Nigerian economy.

“Smuggling is not only for someone who brought in arms, ammunition, cocaine or someone who followed unapproved routes but someone who brought in imported dutiable items but chose to evade customs duty. The idea for false declaration is to evade appropriate payment of duty.

“Lace material is not contraband but the reason for false declaration is to evade duty and taxes meant for FG and it behoves on Customs charged with the responsibility of protecting national security, contributing to trade facilitation to make such seizure, “he said.

Speaking on the relevance of strike force unit to the service, he said: “The implication is that the importer is deliberately shortchanging the Federal Government and short changing government with needed fund to build infrastructure.

Interceptions on highway against international standard

Recall that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo a couple of years ago criticised the Nigeria Customs Service for incessant interception of goods official and legally cleared at the ports, saying it is against international best practices. According to him, there is no reason why operatives of the Customs should be stopping containers on the way, particularly within few meters after the port gate for another round of checks.

“Staying on the road and stopping containers is unacceptable. It is not a convention that is obtainable in other countries,” the VP said. Also, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi accused the NCS of frustrating the National Single Window (NSW) project meant to hasten cargo clearance process at the nation’s ports.

The NSW is a platform meant to integrate all agencies involved in the clearance of cargoes at the ports with view to ease the inspection calculation and payment of all import duties, levies and other charges on line.

Amaechi had made the accusation during the inauguration of the Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence System, a marine operation and surveillance centre, at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Lagos.

Speaking to representatives of the Controller General of the NCS, he had said: “Please the Comptroller General of Customs has to agree and the Customs, need to be connected to the NSW to make our ports more effective. All we are doing now is manual; it will not last for long. “Very soon Nigerians will protest against the seaports.

People are already importing through Benin republic. Everyone has a single window. Niger who used to import things through Nigeria is doing so through another country.

This is because we are charging both official and unofficial charges.”

