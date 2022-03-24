Customs, agents and VIN implementation

Despite Customs agents’ complaints over the implementation of Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it would not go back to the old order when 45 per cent of imported vehicles into the country were smuggled and 40 per cent evaded Customs duty, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports.

Two weeks after the strike embarked upon by the customs agents over the implementation of Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), no fewer than seven roll-on roll-off vessels laden with 2,500 units of used vehicles are stranded at Cotonou Port, Benin Republic. The valuation was instituted by the Federal Government to curb theft as Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning complained that 45 per cent of imported vehicles coming into the country were smuggled, while 40 per cent of the vehicles, mostly evading Customs duties were stolen.

The vessels were scheduled to offload the vehicles at the Port and Terminal Multi-Service Limited in the last week of February, but the strike held them back due to lack of space at the port to discharge the vehicles. Data obtained by New Telegraph from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position listed the vessels to include: Grande Gabon with 350 units; Grande Abidjan, 350 units; Grande Costa D’ Avorio, 350 units; Repubblica Argentina, 300 units; Grande Lagos, 400 units; Grande Tema , 400 units and Grande Marocco, 350 units. Already, Customs agents said that 12, 000 vehicles had been trapped at the Port and Terminal Multi-Service Limited (PTML), saying that they now paid between $5,000 and $6,000 to clear vehicles instead of $2,000 at the port because of the strike caused by VIN valuation. Based on this, the customs agents said that if the VIN implementation was not reviewed, the cost of clearing a vehicle would be beyond reach of a common man as they said that vehicle valuation cost had gone up by 300 per cent at the Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) and Five Star Logistics, Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

According to the Vice President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, the VIN values issued by Customs is not good for Nigerian economy. With 300 per cent increase in vehicle clearance, Farinto noted that the main purpose of the VIN valuation for imported vehicles had been defeated as thousands of imported vehicles were currently trapped at the seaports. For instance, he explained that it had made the clearance of vehicles stagnant in the last few days. Farinto noted: “We are not saying you should not introduce the VIN valuation.

The point is if you look at the value in the VIN valuation, it is very outrageous. I have three examples here; I look at the system and I look at Mazda 2007 vehicle, the system is giving them over $5,000. What is the value of 2007 vehicle in the market? You can even view it in American market. “Another one, we have an Hyundai 2013 that was bought for around $6,000 or $7,000. If you access the VIN value, it will give you over N2m as duty and if you convert it to dollars, that is over $5,000. These are things that are killing our economy. Another one is 2009 Hyundai, which ordinarily, the system is giving over $6,000, meanwhile it is less than $2, 000 when we were even clearing it.” According to him, the new Customs valuation system had led to outrageous values for the imported cars, thereby making it difficult for dealers to pay.

He explained that the new Customs valuation system had no consideration for rebate and depreciation value for dented vehicles. Regardless of the importers objection, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hammed Ali (rtd), said that the NCS would not concede defeat on the implementation of the VIN valuation policy introduced in February, 2022, noting that the he remained committed to the implementation of the VIN valuation policy.

Ali explained: “It is now one valuation for the same type of vehicle anywhere. We are moving forward; we can’t be retrogressive. When the freight forwarders came up with their issue of not liking the platform, I was surprised because these were the same people that put us on the edge. So, I think it has come to stay and we will make sure it succeeds. Anytime I come to the port, there has been this issue of uniformity for values.

They have complained of multiple valuations when they go to Apapa port, Tin Can and PTML where they get different values.” Concerns Already, the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Timi Bomodi, had explained that before the introduction of the tool, town hall meetings were held across the country stating its benefits, one of the greatest being trade facilitation. He said that clearing agents had insisted that the same make and model of cars should be made to pay the same amount of duty.

Bomodi noted: “These agents also demanded the discontinuation of the discounted value method which allowed for the subjective considerations of officers in the Customs Valuation Unit, who rely mainly on the book value of vehicles discounted at a fixed rate over time. “In 2022 their prayers have been answered. NCS introduced VIN- valuation as a fully automated tool devoid of human interference, capable of aggregating values from countries of export, consistent in make and model of cars for the purpose of assessing duty.

This system uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to pull together trade data representing a range of values consistent for each car make and model using the VIN.” The spokesman stressed that the resistance to VIN-valuation therefore comes as a surprise, seeing that it was deliberately designed to meet their demands.” However, after a lot of pressure, the service finally succumbed to the clearing agents and importers’ objection to VIN valuation implementation on all imported vehicles by suspending the policy temporarily for one month as it advised clearing agents to clear the backlog of trapped vehicles through manual assessment. In a circular referenced: NCS/T&T/ ACG/008/S.100/VOL 111 titled: ‘Approval for grace period to clear backlog of vehicles’, the service directed that all customs area controllers had been directed to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws. It said: “Sequel to the recent Customs/ stakeholders town hall meeting held in Lagos on VIN valuation, I am directed to convey the approval of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) for a one month window to enable the clearing of all backlog of vehicles held up in the ports.

“You are requested to note that the VIN valuation protocol is still in operation as reviews and updates are being captured in our systems to reflect these adjustments. Customs Area Controllers have been directed to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws.” Also, the Public Relations Officer of the Tincan Island Port Command of the NCS, Uche Ejesieme, said that some of the problems associated with the VIN valuation were teething challenges. He said that the VIN valuation remains the best option in a system that was embracing automation. Ejesieme said: “Although the disruption in the value chain caused by the agents strike could have ripple effects on the command’s revenue, stressing the need for stakeholders to embrace the automation policy as the best option for the good of the country. “The deployment of VIN valuation policy has actually triggered some euphoria in port operations leading to strike and mild protest from some of the agents and some of the stakeholders.

We believe that some of these problems are teething challenges which are associated with the deployment of new policies, don’t forget that the VIN valuation remains the best option in a system that loves automation because automation has become a global phenomenon and with automation you have less human contact, with automation you can achieve predictability and transparency. “Before the deployment of the VIN valuation, there were series of webinars; if not more than 10 webinars that the Customs headquarters organised through the office of the Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) and ICT Modernisation. “The PROs of all commands were mandated to make sure that they escalate it to the appropriate audience, unfortunately for whatever reasons we observed that in any day of those seminars you don’t have more than 10 persons attending.

“The organisers were compelled to repeat the webinar over and over again, but I tell you in all of this, there were more than 10 webinars that were organised on this subject and in all of those webinars when the organisers rolled out some of those subject they intend to achieve particularly on this issue of the VIN that is being put in place as a kind of tool for trade facilitation in line with global best practices. “Most of the responses that were expected then didn’t come and their responses would have served as a way of feedback to send to appropriate authority for review. But in all of these webinars nothing was said regarding the VIN until it was passed and put in place and don’t forget that this is just one of those automation policies sooner rather than later, all of our dealings and transactions will be automated. “The only thing that will keep anybody in this business with the kind of globalisation that we are planning for the service is for him to be IT-compliant, without which most of these things will be like esoteric language that is quite incomprehensible.” He advised clearing agents operating at the Tin Can Island Port to embrace automation and be IT- savvy in other to remain in business.

False declaration

Meanwhile, after the one- month suspension of implementation of the VIN valuation regime, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has urged Customs to always engage the trading public and freight forwarders on matters of customs statutory functions. The founder of the association, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, said that the inherent problems of untrue declarations for customs may not be adding value to customs modernisation. He stressed that NCS must work to close the communication gap between her and stakeholders in order to avoid a repeat of the operational disruptions, strikes and protests that trailed the VIN valuation implementation.

Solution

Aniebonam described as most unfortunate the trending buck- passing between customs and freight forwarders over noncommunication on matters relating to the VIN Valuation policy. According to him, “I do hope that the public relations department of the NCS shall raise the bar and undertake its corporate responsibility. This is because communication is a tool for trade facilitation in customs operations. It is my belief that within the one-month grace period, the VIN valuation duty assessment shall be based on Agreed Customs Value (ACV) assessment. I believe that most of the issues raised by stakeholders would have been resolved amicably.” He reminded NCS that under Destination Inspection, the most critical components of operations are customs examiners and the valuation unit. Any other actions being taken are mere trade facilitation responsibilities and general administration.

Reason for VIN

Explaining why the policy was introduced, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, said that a case study between October, 2018 and September, 2019, revealed that the country recorded over N1.8 trillion value of used vehicle importation, saying that Nigeria was the hub of stolen vehicles because the VIN of vehicles was usually unregistered. Consequently, the minister said that vehicles within the shores of Nigeria could not be traced.

The VIN

The VIN is built in the National Vehicle Registry (VREG) established by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning and it is a centralised database for all vehicles in Nigeria. It was learnt that with the registry, vehicular information such as ownership, specifications, and history of each vehicle in the country could be established. In addition, Customs said that it would solve the problem of duty evasion, vehicle theft, vehicle-related crimes and ineffective vehicle insurance coverage due to the lack of a centralised vehicular information system. After registering on the VREG, licensed freight agents could click on the “Add a single VIN.” This would prompt the user to input the unique 17-digit vehicle identification number as well as the vehicle HS code. The HS code could as well be selected from the drop-down menu. The minister also said at a seminar in Kano that statistics had showed that the most populous black nation imported 400,000 automobiles between 2015 and 2020. Also, findings by New Telegraph revealed that the country imports an average of 200,000 used vehicles annually as statistics by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that between 2012 and 2017 alone, 1.59million vehicles were imported into the country, noting that in 2012, the country imported 251,322 units; 2013, 265,209units; 2014, 237,904units; 2015, 124,841units; 2016, 104,571units, 2017, 180,753units; 2020, 203,319 units and 2021, 226,892 units.

Explanation

The minister said that it was because of this reason that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, launched the VREG, a national repository of vehicular information that seem to provide a single platform through which all relevant agencies shall reference vehicular data with a view to ascertaining ownership and value information. “The data process will also enable capturing of vehicular exchanges and utilising of VIN in Nigeria. Additional value is also accruable to the Federal Government, state governments and related agencies via this policy. The VREG will serve as single source of validation at the point of vehicle registration, while capturing and storing all information over the life cycle of the vehicle.”

Road map

The minister said the stakeholder relationships that will facilitate the achievements of VREG’s goals include: Interchange of information with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and state revenue systems on nationwide vehicle registration, ownership, history, and for proper road traffic regulation and violation enforcement. Also, she listed the stakeholder relationships to include: providing the Nigerian Customs with guidance in all clearing, duties, registration and redistribution of vehicle, targeted at ensuring that all vehicles are traceable and taxable. According to her, “this is also to generate more revenues; aggregation and regularisation of vehicle insurance across the country when the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is integrated into VREG.

