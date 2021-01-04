News

Customs agents to approach CBN, BoI for special loan

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

There is a move by the customs agents to interface with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry(BoI) foraspecialloan scheme to help logistics firms expand in the country. National President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Iju Nwabunike, said there was the need to maintain fleet of heavy duty and lighter vehicles required beyond coverage of train services in the port operation.

The president noted that ANLCA would continue to engage government strategically at various levels to achieve better deals, adding that the impact of its activities on Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and many others, would reinforce the association’s strategic role in government economic diversification agenda, especially in its non-oil revenue base.

Nwabunike commended the resilience of his members, who ensured that needed cargoes, including medical supplies exited the ports to their locations across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Even when the Federal Government provided free buses for us to access and exit ports, which in most cases weren’t enough, many of you were at work on your own at extra costs to you. You are appreciated. Our individual and collective resilience in keeping our ports working and making the total logistics chain functional during the periods of lockdown and movement restrictions, underscores the importance of our relevance as essential service providers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Makinde urges FG to site gemstone market in Oyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the Federal Government to site the hub of the nation’s gemstone market in the state in order to boost the mining industry in Nigeria. The governor, who stated this while receiving the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, at the Government House, Agodi […]
News

We shall always remember you

Posted on Author Bola Tinubu

Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, passed away on Thursday. With his departure, Nigeria has lost an outstanding statesman and one of its most able politicians. Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost one of its leading lights. The Yoruba race and Oyo State have lost a favourite son. I have […]
News

Oyetola: Education, learning, vital tools for success in life

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Encomiums were on Saturday poured on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola by the old Students of his secondary school for being a good ambassador in public office.   That was even as the governor said education and learning remained the tools needed for success in life as he reminisced about his days in secondary school. He spoke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica