Customs agents to approach CBN, BoI for special loan

There is a move by the customs agents to interface with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry(BoI) foraspecialloan scheme to help logistics firms expand in the country. National President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Iju Nwabunike, said there was the need to maintain fleet of heavy duty and lighter vehicles required beyond coverage of train services in the port operation.

The president noted that ANLCA would continue to engage government strategically at various levels to achieve better deals, adding that the impact of its activities on Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and many others, would reinforce the association’s strategic role in government economic diversification agenda, especially in its non-oil revenue base.

Nwabunike commended the resilience of his members, who ensured that needed cargoes, including medical supplies exited the ports to their locations across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Even when the Federal Government provided free buses for us to access and exit ports, which in most cases weren’t enough, many of you were at work on your own at extra costs to you. You are appreciated. Our individual and collective resilience in keeping our ports working and making the total logistics chain functional during the periods of lockdown and movement restrictions, underscores the importance of our relevance as essential service providers.”

Like this: Like Loading...