‘Customs, Air Force’ll collaborate more for greater efficiency’

The Commander, 303 Medium Airlift Group, Nigerian Air Force, Ilorin, Kwara State, Air Commodore I. V. Ajiboye, has expressed the desire and preparedness of the Nigeria Air Force to further promote and enhance the long standing cordial relationship and understanding between the Nigerian Air Force and Nigeria Customs Service for more efficient service delivery, to curb smuggling activities and enhance security in the country.

Commodore Ajiboye, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Customs Area Controller, Kwara Area Command, Comptroller Hussain Bello Ahmed, in Ilorin, lauded the warm reception accorded him and his team. The Air Force boss, who noted that the Nigeria Customs Service was now the live wire of the country’s economy in terms of revenue generation despite the COVID- 19 pandemic that came with a lockdown and other hardships and difficulties, said the Nigerian Air Force would continue to offer Nigeria Customs Service the needed support for greater service delivery.

He said: “The Nigerian Air Force has had a long standing cordial relationship with the Nigeria Customs Service. It is my desire to further promote and enhance the relationship between our two sister agencies. Such synergy will go a long way in enhancing service delivery and productivity for the betterment of our dear country, Nigeria, and its people.”

Like this: Like Loading...