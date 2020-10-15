News Top Stories

Customs: Apapa Command generates N367.6bn in 9 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, said it generated the sum of N367.6 billion between January and September. The Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, disclosed this at a media conference in Lagos, yesterday. According to him, the N367,682,616,309.23 revenue collected between January and September have been remitted to the federation account.

He noted that this was against the N313,518,235,978.06 collected same period in 2019 and it showed a significant increased of N54,164,380,331.17 representing 17 per cent rise. “The difference recorded was made possible as a result of the resilience of officers in ensuring that importers and agents are made to do proper declarations, adhere strictly to import/ export guidelines in tandem with extant laws,” he said. Abba-Kura added that the command, in the third quarter, between July and September collected revenue to the tune of N140,335,570,076.38 as customs duty and other charges. He noted that in comparison to the revenue collected same period in 2019, it stood at N110,254,181,295.37, stating that this showed a progressive difference of N30,081,388,781.01 depicting 27 per cent increase of collection for the period under review.

He said that as regards anti-smuggling, officers and men of the Command are not resting on their oars in enforcing government fiscal policies and other trade guidelines. He said that the command made a total seizure of 187 containers of pharmaceutical products and other general goods from July 1 to September 30. He listed the seized items to include 72 containers of pharmaceutical products, 24 containers of foreign parboiled rice, 23 containers of secondhand clothing and other sundry items.

He said that the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the aforementioned items stood at N3,640,894,888. “In addition, from January to September, the Command seized a total of 328 containers of various goods with DPV of 19,545,849,108.00) as against 37 containers seized in the same period in 2019 with a DPV of less than N3 billion. “These items were seized mainly because of various forms of infractions, which range from false declarations, non-adherence to import/export guidelines and failure to comply with other extant regulations as enshrined in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA),”he said.

The Apapa controller said that in the area of export trade, the period under review, the Command recorded exportation of goods worth N26,273,706,822 exported from the country. He said that the exported goods include mineral resources, steel bars and agricultural products, amongst others, with a total tonnage of 378,447 million and Free On Board (FOB) value of $85,861,787.00. Similarly, the volume of export trade from January to September stood at N78,643,231,290.00, with FOB value of $257,003,965.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: 1,600 people secure EU, Japan’s N500m grants

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

At least 1,600 persons and 630 small scale businesses have secured over N500 million European Union and Government of Japan’s grants to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in Kano State. The Japan and European Union (EU) grants were targeted at specific individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which would go long way […]
News

Zero deaths as NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

*Nigeria now has testing labs in all states The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new COVID-19 infections in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Confirming the new cases in its update for October 7, 2020, Lagos topped the list with 84 infections, followed by Rivers with 31, and Kaduna […]

CEO, Ruiti Agbero Limited, Revd. Olusesan Ogunmilade
News

‘Agbero,’ mobile ticketing solution for public transport debuts

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

      With the operational take off of Ruiti ‘Agbero’ Limited, the fare payment service provider that uses the ‘Agbero’ App, transport riders have been urged to take advantage of the city wide payment service aimed to reduce cost for clients.   Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ruiti Agbero Limited, Revd. Olusesan Ogunmilade said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: