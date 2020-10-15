Customs: Apapa Command generates N367.6bn in 9 months

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, said it generated the sum of N367.6 billion between January and September. The Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, disclosed this at a media conference in Lagos, yesterday. According to him, the N367,682,616,309.23 revenue collected between January and September have been remitted to the federation account.

He noted that this was against the N313,518,235,978.06 collected same period in 2019 and it showed a significant increased of N54,164,380,331.17 representing 17 per cent rise. “The difference recorded was made possible as a result of the resilience of officers in ensuring that importers and agents are made to do proper declarations, adhere strictly to import/ export guidelines in tandem with extant laws,” he said. Abba-Kura added that the command, in the third quarter, between July and September collected revenue to the tune of N140,335,570,076.38 as customs duty and other charges. He noted that in comparison to the revenue collected same period in 2019, it stood at N110,254,181,295.37, stating that this showed a progressive difference of N30,081,388,781.01 depicting 27 per cent increase of collection for the period under review.

He said that as regards anti-smuggling, officers and men of the Command are not resting on their oars in enforcing government fiscal policies and other trade guidelines. He said that the command made a total seizure of 187 containers of pharmaceutical products and other general goods from July 1 to September 30. He listed the seized items to include 72 containers of pharmaceutical products, 24 containers of foreign parboiled rice, 23 containers of secondhand clothing and other sundry items.

He said that the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the aforementioned items stood at N3,640,894,888. “In addition, from January to September, the Command seized a total of 328 containers of various goods with DPV of 19,545,849,108.00) as against 37 containers seized in the same period in 2019 with a DPV of less than N3 billion. “These items were seized mainly because of various forms of infractions, which range from false declarations, non-adherence to import/export guidelines and failure to comply with other extant regulations as enshrined in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA),”he said.

The Apapa controller said that in the area of export trade, the period under review, the Command recorded exportation of goods worth N26,273,706,822 exported from the country. He said that the exported goods include mineral resources, steel bars and agricultural products, amongst others, with a total tonnage of 378,447 million and Free On Board (FOB) value of $85,861,787.00. Similarly, the volume of export trade from January to September stood at N78,643,231,290.00, with FOB value of $257,003,965.

