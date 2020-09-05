News

Customs approves firms to import maize

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has granted approval to four firms to import 262,000 tonnes of maize despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ban in July this year. The apex bank has asked banks to stop processing documents for maize imports into Nigeria with immediate effect.

However, NCS said Crown Flour Mills Limited, Wacot Limited, Chi Farms Limited and Premier Feed Mills Limited have received its approval to import the grain. In a circular titled: “Importation of corn and maize into the country signed by the service’s Deputy Comptroller General, Tariffs and Trade, Mairo Talatu on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), the approval was for between August and October, 2020. He said in line with the government policy on food security, self – sufficiency and striking a balance between food security and local production capacity to meet the anticipated shortfall, approval had been granted to import 262, 000 tonnes of grains. Talatu said: “Wacot Limited, 30,000tonnes- Citi Bank: Wacot Limited, 30,000 tonnes, Chi Farms Limited, 60, 000tonnes- Titan Trust Bank and Crown Flour Mills Limited, 120,000 tonnes- Zenith Bank.”

He directed all customs area controllers to note the approved companies, duration given to them. It would be recalled in July, CBN said in a circular that it had resolved to boost local production, stimulate the economy and safeguard rural livelihoods lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

