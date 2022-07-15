Customs’ arbitrary import duty as albatross to food security

Food companies and importers of agric products are groaning over Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s arbitrary duty valuation on some essential commodities and raw materials for food processing. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Nigeria as a nation is at a crossroads at this moment due to the alarming macroeconomic challenges confronting it. Only recently, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) called on the Federal Government to urgently implement policies that will prevent Nigeria from falling into a third recession by the end of 2022, noting that the declining trend in the nations economic growth is worrisome. No doubt, Africa’s most populous nation is currently grappling with rising cost in food prices, unemployment, high poverty level, hunger, high inflation rate, multiple exchange rates, multiple taxations, infrastructure deficit, power and the ever-increasing cost of diesel, amongst others. To make matter worse, insurgency is also fuelling food shortages.

These and more are affecting the Nigerian populace in their daily lives. However, the despair is further compounded by COVID-19 lockdown and its after-effect, the very high insecurity level, with its negative impact on the agricultural and food production sector, and the on-going Russia and Ukraine war, which has hampered food importation and distorted prices of commodities, including petroleum products. As a result, Nigeria and Nigerians continue to live under one of the worst socio-economic conditions ever.

Food inflation

Many food producers are feeling the adverse effects of the skyrocketing automotive gas oil (AGO) or diesel following the Russia and Ukraine war. It is currently being sold for over N700 per litre. This is driving production cost and food inflation in the country unabated. This has forced them to look inwards in production. In addition, the impact is felt at marketplaces where prices of items, including foods, have gone up too.

A survey conducted by New Telegraph showed that in many markets nationwide, including that of Lagos, food items prices have gone up astronomically. Some food sellers recounted their lamentations in food sales. Kafayat Hassan, a tomatoes seller at the popular Mile 12 market in Lagos, has increased the price of her commodity by 50 per cent in the last one month.

“Getting tomatoes has been difficult for us because of energy cost and import duties collected by Customs at the borders. I couldn’t get supply of tomatoes because there was no fuel to transport it down to Mile 12 from the North and Niger Republic due to high cost of transportation. The effect of Kafayat’s frustration is felt in the price of the commodity that has now gone up by 50 per cent. A basket of tomatoes that was sold in December till the middle of February at N12,000 is now N25,000 at the Mile 12 market. The hike in the price of fuel has affected every food item in the country.

Forex crisis

The huge burden of foreign exchange (forex) sourcing and other manufacturing and agric inputs challenges facing the country’s food producers and importers, is affecting food production at the moment. For instance, the short supply of grains in the country since the beginning of the year is becoming a national crisis for sustaining food security as food manufacturers and importers of agric products are finding it difficult to import them into the country. At an exchange rate of N600/$ for wheat, importing foreign food, especially grains, has become difficult following the Russia and Ukraine war.

Middle class decimation

A financial expert and Managing Director, Taurus Capital, Dr. Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, in an interview with this newspaper, said the Nigerian middle class has been decimated following the alarming food shortages in the country. He said that as of 2010, the Nigerian middle class rose to almost 38 per cent of the population. However, by 2019, the middle income class had shrunk to less than 10 per cent of the population. He noted that extreme poverty has been doubling down at a geometric pace, while consumers disposable income and purchasing power continue to dwindle over the last couple of years. The February 2022 report of a World Bank poverty assessment of Nigeria warned that the number of poor persons in Nigeria will rise to 95.1 million in 2022. The number of poor people was 89.0 million in 2020 and would be 95.1 million in 2022. This would mean that 6.1 million more persons would have fallen below the poverty line between 2020 and 2022, a 6.7 per cent increase. There is now a clear and present danger to food security in Nigeria and the common mans right to food, to live in dignity and adequate standard of living, free from hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition.

NCS’ arbitrary duty valuation

Sadly, in recent times, the Nigeria Customs has been seen to further compound local food manufacturers’ challenges by adding more burdens on their operations. NCS has been imposing arbitrary spot price duty valuation on some essential commodities and raw materials for food processing Investigations by New Telegraph showed that NCS is currently using an arbitrary approach to arrive at the duty value of imported goods by taking the current spot prices as a benchmark for computation. What this simply means is that Customs is using the Consumer Price index (CPI) to compute value and charge duty and this is driving duty up and further negatively impacting cost of production and food prices. With this, industry stakeholders need to do more to draw government’s attention to these sharp practices by Customs and government needs to urgently look into the unusual and dubious practice at the country’s ports.

Independent dispute resolution

The sharp practices by Customs officials at the nation’s ports have become a topical issue in many business community fora as members of the organised private sector (OPS) have constantly flayed Customs operations at the gateways for dragging the country’s economy down. However, the business community is seeking an independent dispute resolution framework on product valuation and harmonised system of product classification around the country’s gateways. The concern of the business community is that if the modus operandi of NCS is not modified to improve trade facilitation and revenue generation for the economy at the gateways, Nigeria could be heading to business destruction as frustrated importers will be leaving the nation’s ports for the neighbouring ones for cargo delivery. For instance, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said it was seeking an independent dispute resolution framework between the Nigeria Customs Service and the country’s business community that will improve trade facilitation at the gateways.

Effects of arbitrary charges at ports

Many have said the rising problem of port congestions is not unconnected to the non-chalant attitude of Nigeria Customs at the ports. Renowned economic expert and Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, explained that Nigeria Customs’ valuation duty charge is hurting investors across all sectors, including manufacturing, agro-allied, ICT, construction, services, etc. Yusuf said it was a disincentive to domestic and foreign investment, creates uncertainties and aggravates investment risk. According to him, the practice undermines economic diversification prospects, depresses capacity utilisation, and limits the scope for job creation. He added that it is also not consistent with the vision to make Nigeria a top investment destination. President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, disclosed to New Telegraph in a chat that arbitrary Customs’ duty valuation is negatively affecting productivity in the country’s manufacturing sector, fueling production cost of food and others. Ahmed explained that the ports are supposed to be the gateway of national economy. He bemoaned the ill-treatment experienced by the business community, local manufacturers and other port users in the hands of Customs officials, especially in the area of duty valuation. This, the MAN president said, has been worrisome and in contrast to the original reason for the establishment of the Nigerian ports. Speaking further on the unfriendly situation at the ports, the MAN president is calling on government to review the current status of the ports and address all port-related challenges if it must realise seamless trade facilitation and boost food supply in the country.

NCS’ reaction

In his reaction, Timi Bomodi, the national Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, said the Service considers the greater benefits of trade facilitation in conducting a duty valuation. “What Customs is implementing is the WTO agreement on value, which allows the use of the transaction value as presented in an invoice. However, where there is no agreement on that transaction value, we are supposed to use six other methods,’’ he explained.

Last line

Primarily, stakeholders in the food industry are advocating near zero duty regime at the ports to curb inflation and high cost of living being experienced in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...