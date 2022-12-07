Customs arrest 14 smugglers, seizes N1bn contraband

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit in Zone A, Lagos has arrested 14 smugglers in connection with some contraband valued at N1.02 billion.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu said in Lagos Wednesday that13 of the smugglers were released on administrative bail, while one was in custody.

Ejibunu noted the unit also collected N43.5 million through uncompromising Demand Notices (DN) on detected shortfalls in duty payments.

He stressed that the country would have lost that sum to duty evasion, either through undervaluation, under-declaration, application of wrong Harmonised System (HS) codes or outright false declarations.

Ejibunu listed the seizures as 8,999x50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (approximately 15 trailer loads), 85,300 litres of PMS, 812 pieces of used tyres, 1×40 feet container of STC charcoal, and 2×20 feet containers with 4,004 cartons of tomato paste.

Others are five used vehicles (tokunbo), five litres of vegetable oil, 128 parcels of Indian hemp, 13 cartons of knockout (fireworks), 243 bales of used clothing, 2,976 cartons of new shoes and 37 cartons of used poultry products.

