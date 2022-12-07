News

Customs arrest 14 smugglers, seizes N1bn contraband

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit in Zone A, Lagos has arrested 14 smugglers in connection with some contraband valued at N1.02 billion.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu said in Lagos Wednesday that13 of the smugglers were released on administrative bail, while one was in custody.

Ejibunu noted the unit also collected N43.5 million through uncompromising Demand Notices (DN) on detected shortfalls in duty payments.

He stressed that the country would have lost that sum to duty evasion, either through undervaluation, under-declaration, application of wrong Harmonised System (HS) codes or outright false declarations.

Ejibunu listed the seizures as 8,999x50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (approximately 15 trailer loads), 85,300 litres of PMS, 812 pieces of used tyres, 1×40 feet container of STC charcoal, and 2×20 feet containers with 4,004 cartons of tomato paste.

Others are five used vehicles (tokunbo), five litres of vegetable oil, 128 parcels of Indian hemp, 13 cartons of knockout (fireworks), 243 bales of used clothing, 2,976 cartons of new shoes and 37 cartons of used poultry products.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU Strike: Blame selfish leaders – Gani Adams

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has ascribed the state of Nigeria’s educational sector particularly the continuous strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the selfishness of the political class. The Yoruba leader who stressed that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder said that the trust of […]
News

2023: Group urges political parties to zone presidential ticket to South

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Wale Elegbede Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a group, Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), has urged all the major political parties in the country to zone their presidential tickets to the southern part of the country in the interest of equity and fairness.   The group in a statement signed by its President, Olarinde Thomas, […]
News

Court appoints T. B. Joshua’s widow, Evelyn, SCOAN trustee

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has appointed Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua, as a trustee of the church. The appointment, which may pave the way for Evelyn’s emergence as new head of SCOAN, was in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica