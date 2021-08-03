Metro & Crime

Customs arrest 2 smugglers, 6 containers of unprocessed timber

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone C, has arrested two smugglers over three trucks conveying six containers of logs of unprocessed timber. The seized containers were marked MSCU-3470637, MSDU-1497355, MEDU- 9739916, MEDU-5627573, MSDU-6248794 and MEDU-6792783. Zonal Coordinator of the Service, Ag. Assistant Comptroller General Olusemire Kayode, while displaying the intercepted items at the zonal headquarters, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, yesterday said two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure. Kayode, who said the exportation of unprocessed timber contravenes schedule 6 of the Extant Common External Tariff (CET) added that deforestation comes with negative effects such as desert encroachment and environmental degradation. He decried the economic loss brought upon Nigeria by the exportation of unprocessed logs, adding that employment creation which results from local processing of the logs is vital for Nigeria’s teeming youth.

 

The ACG added that the ecosystem and its biodiversity are left to suffer when tree felling is not checkmated. Kayode commended the Controller of the zone, Comptroller Yusuf Lawal and officers of the Unit for their resilience, doggedness and steadfastness in tackling smuggling and cautioned against senseless attacks on operatives while carrying out their legitimate duties.

 

He said: “On July 16, 2021 at about 2.00pm, one of the surveillance teams of FOU Zone ‘C’, acting on credible in-telligence trailed and intercepted three trucks conveying 6×20 feet containers of logs of rough timber along industrial road, Port- Harcourt.”

 

Kayode stressed that two suspected smugglers, who attempted to export the unprocessed logs had been released on administrative bail. He added that the export of rough timber which contravenes schedule 6 of the extant CET comes with negative economic and environmental effects and must not be condoned.

 

Also, Lawal said the logs were about to be smuggled out of the country without clearance from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). He explained: “NEPC is an agency of government which takes note of products that are meant for exportation so that the proceeds can be repatriated accordingly.

 

“Unfortunately, NEPC is not aware of these logs and have not issued any Nigeria Export Proceeds form, further confirming therefore, that the logs were about to be smuggled out.”

 

He urged Nigerians to assist the service with relevant information to aid its activities for the general good of the country.

