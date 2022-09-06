News

Customs arrests 10 smugglers, seizes 20 drums of explosive chemicals

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A in Lagos has intercepted 20 drums of Calcium Carbide smuggled into the country from neighbouring countries.

The chemical is a major component in making bombs and other explosive items.

The service also seized 40-foot container laden with vegetable oil and foreign parboiled rice, falsely declared as used vehicles as well as other contraband valued at N579.4 million.

The service noted that 10 smugglers were arrested in connection with the seizures made within August 2022 at Idi-Roko, Oyo Axis, Seme Road, Ijebu-Ode Road and the ports corridors.

The anti-smuggling unit also in its efforts to prevent loss of government revenue to duty underpayments, undervaluation of imported items and wrong Harmonised System (HS) code classification recovered a total of N46.3million within one month.

The Acting Controller  of the unit, Hussein  Ejibunu explained  that the seizures were the  reflection of the NCS commitment to duty and non-compromise in the discharge of its  functions; aimed at protecting the nation’s economy and preventing importation of prohibited and harmful products.

He explained that the 10 people arrested in connection with some of the seized goods were at various stages of investigation and prosecution, saying that they would face the full wrath of the law.

 

