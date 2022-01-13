News

Customs arrests 116 smugglers, seizes N7.8bn rice, other contraband

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, has said it seized 82,171 bags of foreign parboiled rice (135 trucks) in 2021. Also, it said no fewer than 116 smugglers were arrested, noting that 18 were arraigned, 69 released on administrative bail, with one handed to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and 23 are in custody. The acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller, Hussein Ejibunu, said yesterday the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizures was N7.8 billion. According to him, the unit lost four officers during operations in the year under review. However, he said the unit generated N617.92 million. Describing 2021 as an eventful year for the unit, Ejibunu listed other seizures to include 12,781 kegs of 25 litres Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 751 pieces of cartridges, 12,394 cartons of frozen poultry products, 562 units of used vehicles, 312 sacks, 11,992 pairs of used shoes, 1,638 bales, 5,669 pieces of used clothing.

 

Our Reporters

