Customs arrests 2, recovers N1.73bnpangolinscale, claws in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Comptroller- General’s Strike Force has arrested another gang for the smuggling of N1.73 billion pangolin scales and claws. It was gathered that during the undercover operation, the team recovered a total of 1,014 kilogrammes of pangolin scales and claws.

 

Those arrested were identified as Salif Sanwidi and Sunday Ebeyin, while other members of the gang are currently on the run. Effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang. In August 2021, three Guinean nationals and a Nigerian were arrested  over N22 billion worth of pangolin scales, claws and elephant tusk.

 

Addressing journalists at the Customs Training School, Ikeja, where the seizures where displayed, the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah, a deputy comptroller of Customs revealed that experts from the Federal Ministry of Environment, Department of Forestry would conduct the DNA test on the pangolin scales to determine the country where the animals were killed.

 

Attah explained that, though, the illegal dealing in wildlife was not essentially a Nigerian thing, that some foreigners with the active connivance of few Nigerians were using Nigeria as a transit ground.

 

The PRO recalled  that the service, acting on credible intelligence provided by international partners announced wild life seizure worth over N22billion and with the arrested suspects currently facing prosecution.

He noted: “In the course of further investigation to arrest other members of the gang, we received another credible intelligence from same international partner, wild life justice commission, and swiftly deployed our intelligence operatives with the Strike Force as a SWOT team.

This led to the interception of one Mercedes Benz Bus with registration number BGT 256 LG along Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

 

“Upon 100 percent examination, the bus was found to contain 1,009.5 kg Pangolin Scales = 1,009.5kg and 5kg Pangolin Claws totaling 1,014.5kg with duty paid value (DPV) of N1,728,788,750.00

 

“Two suspects have already been arrested in connection with this seizure. They are Mr Salif Sanwidi and Mr Sunday Ebenyi.

 

They will also be charged to court to answer for their crime. For the avoidance of doubt, illegal wild life trade contravenes Section 63 “e” and “g” of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45 LFN 2004. “Nigeria is a signatory to Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

 

As responsible member of the global community, we cannot allow our nation to be used as a conduit pipe for illegal trade on wild life. “We remain committed to the quarterly meeting with embassies of USA, UK and Germany and welcome on board other International organisations that are joining the fray.”

 

An official from Ministry of Environment, Department of Forestry, Oluyemi Babajide, said all seizures would be destroyed in line with international laws when the Federal Government grant such approval.

