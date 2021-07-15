News

Customs arrests 23 smugglers over N3.3bn contraband

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

…seizes 28 exotic cars, 14,789 bags of rice

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested 23 smugglers in connection with 144 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.3 billion in June, 2021. The service said yesterday that the seizures were smuggled into the country through unapproved routes by criminal minded business, who were hell bent on sabotaging the nation’s economy. According to the Customs Area Controller of the unit, Usman Bello Yahaya, the seizures include: 14,789 bags of 50kilogrammes rice, 727 cartons of unregistered drugs, 2,784 cartons of frozen poultry products, 28 units of smuggled used vehicles, 116,000 litres of petrol laden in 4, 649 Jerri cans and 237 bales of second hand clothes.

Others are six sacks of second hand clothing, 20 cartons of Tramadol, 885 prices of used tyres, 10,400 cartons of alcohol beverages, 84 different kinds of vehicles laden with 50kg bags of rice and 5×29 ft. containers of semi processed woods. He added that 28 units of exotic cars valued at N258.61 million were intercepted within the same period. Yahaya wondered why someone would risk smuggling a car of over N50 million through the land borders, knowing full well that it would be seized.

He said: “The period under review, recorded a total of 144 seizures with a Duty Paid Value of N3.3 billion. We also arrested 23 suspects in connection with the seizures. Out of the 23 suspects, 12 have secured administrative bail, while 11 are still in our custody. “Two of the suspects had attempted to smuggle in cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp. From the foregoing, you will all agree that smugglers are undaunted in their nefarious activities to cripple the economy with the magnitude of the seizures showcased. With the series of seizures, one would have expected a reduction in their activities.

Nevertheless, we have the capacity and capability to render smugglers in this zone miserable. Whatever is the driving force behind their activities, we will continue to make it unprofitable for them.” The Comptroller explained that the service had been having confrontations with smugglers, especially in the volatile areas like To and Idiroko axis, where smuggling was considered a legitimate business. However, Yahaya noted that such confrontation would never deter NCS operatives from carrying out their statutory responsibility, saying that smugglers must desist from engaging in smuggling activities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Protesters defy rain to continue their #EndSWAT demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  Protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings continue on with a new hashtag #EndSWAT. The protest follows the decision of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to set up a new unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS). According to the protesters, the agitation […]
News

I didn’t accuse Secondus of impropriety – Mustapha

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mai Adamu Mustapha, has denied accusing the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, of financial impropriety. An online report, quoting a memo presented at the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) meeting by Mustapha, alleged that N10 billion generated by the party since Prince Secondus came […]
News

Alleged N12.7m fraud: EFCC arrests Yahoo boy, pastor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n , (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a suspected internet fraudster, one Adebayo Olawale, and his pastor, Gbenga Moses Adesoju. A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the arrest was effected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica