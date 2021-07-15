Customs arrests 23 smugglers over N3.3bn contraband

…seizes 28 exotic cars, 14,789 bags of rice

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested 23 smugglers in connection with 144 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.3 billion in June, 2021. The service said yesterday that the seizures were smuggled into the country through unapproved routes by criminal minded business, who were hell bent on sabotaging the nation’s economy. According to the Customs Area Controller of the unit, Usman Bello Yahaya, the seizures include: 14,789 bags of 50kilogrammes rice, 727 cartons of unregistered drugs, 2,784 cartons of frozen poultry products, 28 units of smuggled used vehicles, 116,000 litres of petrol laden in 4, 649 Jerri cans and 237 bales of second hand clothes.

Others are six sacks of second hand clothing, 20 cartons of Tramadol, 885 prices of used tyres, 10,400 cartons of alcohol beverages, 84 different kinds of vehicles laden with 50kg bags of rice and 5×29 ft. containers of semi processed woods. He added that 28 units of exotic cars valued at N258.61 million were intercepted within the same period. Yahaya wondered why someone would risk smuggling a car of over N50 million through the land borders, knowing full well that it would be seized.

He said: “The period under review, recorded a total of 144 seizures with a Duty Paid Value of N3.3 billion. We also arrested 23 suspects in connection with the seizures. Out of the 23 suspects, 12 have secured administrative bail, while 11 are still in our custody. “Two of the suspects had attempted to smuggle in cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp. From the foregoing, you will all agree that smugglers are undaunted in their nefarious activities to cripple the economy with the magnitude of the seizures showcased. With the series of seizures, one would have expected a reduction in their activities.

Nevertheless, we have the capacity and capability to render smugglers in this zone miserable. Whatever is the driving force behind their activities, we will continue to make it unprofitable for them.” The Comptroller explained that the service had been having confrontations with smugglers, especially in the volatile areas like To and Idiroko axis, where smuggling was considered a legitimate business. However, Yahaya noted that such confrontation would never deter NCS operatives from carrying out their statutory responsibility, saying that smugglers must desist from engaging in smuggling activities.

