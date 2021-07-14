Customs arrests 23 smugglers over N3.3bn contraband

…seizes 28 exotic cars, 14,789 bags of rice

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested 23 smugglers in connection with 144 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.3 billion in June, 2021.

The service said Wednesday that the seizures were smuggled into the country through unapproved routes by criminal minded business, who were hell bent on sabotaging the nation’s economy.

According to the Customs Area Controller of the unit, Usman Bello Yahaya, the seizures include: 14,789 bags of 50kilogrammes rice, 727 cartons of unregistered drugs, 2,784 cartons of frozen poultry products, 28 units of smuggled used vehicles, 116,000 litres of petrol laden in 4, 649 Jerri cans and 237 bales of second hand clothes.

Others are six sacks of second hand clothing, 20 cartons of Tramadol, 885 prices of used tyres, 10,400 cartons of alcohol beverages, 84 different kinds of vehicles laden with 50kg bags of rice and 5×29 ft. containers of semi processed woods.

He added that 28 units of exotic cars valued at N258.61 million were intercepted within the same period.

Yahaya wondered why someone would risk smuggling a car of over N50 million through the land borders, knowing full well that it would be seized.

