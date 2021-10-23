Customs arrests 37 smugglers,

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A in Lagos has arrested 37 suspected smugglers and made seizures worth ₦723.28 million in the last three weeks. . The acting Comptroller of the unit, H. K. Ejibunu, listed the seizures to include: 8,000 bags of smuggled rice at 50kg each; 1,419 jerrycans of vegetable oil; 1,301 bales and 128 sacks of secondhand clothing.

Other items include: 233 bundles of wrapper; 621 cartons of expired medicaments; 635 cartons of wine; 1,046 pieces of used tyres; 21 cartons of cutlasses at 60 pieces each; 531 pieces of used compressor; 986 cartons of chocolate biscuit; 229 wraps (114.5kg) of Cannabis sativa (Indian hemp); 856 jerrycans of PMS at 25 litres each; 1,516 cartons of frozen poultry products; 751 pieces of AAA cartridges (70mm) of live ammunition; 18 units of motorcycles inclusive of 80 means of conveyance.

He explained that the seizures were effected at different flash points in the zone at Ado-Odo, Idogo, Sokoto-Ijoun, Ohunbe, Ilaro, Atan, Abeokuta/ Sagamu Interchange, Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, Iseyin, Igboora, Igbeti in Oyo State, Gbaji, Agbara in Ogun State and of course the creeks. According to the acting comptroller, the mandate of FOU ‘A’ as a critical enforcement arm of the service, particularly in the South West Zone, cannot be over-emphasised.

